Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision GT Teased For Gran Turismo 7, Debuts November 27th
The Gran Turismo news continues as Ferrari has teased their upcoming Vision GT concept. Set to debut on November 27th at the GT World Series Nations Cup Final, the mysterious model will be the latest in a long line of concepts created for the Gran Turismo series. Details are limited,...
Carscoops
This 1988 Porsche 944 Is One Of Just 500 Special Celebration Edition Models
There are plenty of Porsche 944s on the roads but this example available through Bring a Trailer is more special than most. What you’re looking at is a 944 known as the ‘Celebration Edition.’ It was built to celebrate Porsche building 100,000 examples of the 944 and capped at just 500 units. A handful of distinctive features make it stand out from a regular 944.
Carscoops
Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept Is A Sexy Electric Sports Sedan For China That We Want Too
General Motors’ plans to electrify Buick have been dominating GM news recently, but Chevrolet has a plan to stop its upscale cousin stealing all the limelight and it’s called the FNR-XE concept. That name might sound like the model code for a new Samsung washing machine but the...
Carscoops
Zagato’s Latest Model Is A Stunning And Luxurious Electric Hyperboat
Zagato has crafted an assortment of stunning cars over the years, but their latest partnership with Persico Marine has resulted in an electric “hyperboat.”. Dubbed the Persico Zagato 100.2, the model measures 25.9 feet (7.9 meters) long and features composite construction that enables the boat to offer a displacement of less than 5,512 lbs (2,500 kg).
Carscoops
Custom 1956 Lincoln Continental With Over 850 HP Is One Classy Act
Early next year, this stunning 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II is going up for auction at Barrett Jackson’s Scottsdale event. Every aspect of the build is over the top and includes completely custom bodywork, a clean-sheet interior, and a very unique powerplant with over 850 hp (633 kW). It even has a mysterious celebrity autograph hidden under its trunk lid.
Carscoops
Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers
Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops
Wiesmann CEO Gives Project Thunderball The Walkaround Treatment, Reveals A Handful Of New Details
Wiesmann introduced an electric roadster, known as Project Thunderball, earlier this year and now the company has released additional details ahead of its launch in 2024. The model rides on a bespoke aluminum spaceframe architecture and features a T-shaped 92 kWh (gross) Li-ion NMC battery pack, which weighs 1,102 lbs (500 kg) and enables the roadster to travel approximately 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge. Wiesmann notes the battery’s capacity is similar to what’s found on electric sedans and crossovers, and this enables the roadster to “bridge the gap from a pure short-trip leisure car to a serious weekend car.”
Carscoops
2023 Lexus RX Gains Sportier Looks And Chassis Tuning Thanks To TRD
The new Lexus RX might be offered in an F Sport Performance trim right from the factory, but there is always room for improvement. For owners who want something more in terms of visual sportiness, TRD is offering a range of F Sport parts for the SUV that are already available through Lexus dealerships in Japan – sorry folks, they’re not offered over here.
Carscoops
This 2023 Nissan Z Looks Just About Perfect On Watanabe Wheels
It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Nissan absolutely nailed the design of the new Z, creating a coupe that both looks modern while also beautifully taking design inspiration from classic models like the 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z. With more and more examples of the 2023 Z reaching...
Carscoops
Gran Turismo’s 25th Anniversary Update Adds New Cars And The Road Atlanta Track
Polyphony Digital announced the much-anticipated 25th-anniversary update for Gran Turismo, which adds new vehicles, including a special edition of the Red Bull X2019, and the Road Atlanta track. The free update is scheduled for November 24. Gran Turismo gamers in the Playstation 5 console will gain access to new cars...
Carscoops
New Praga Bohema Is A $1.3 Million, Nissan GT-R Powered Supercar
Praga is one of the Czech Republic’s best-kept automotive secrets with more than 100 years of history, and countless years of modern racing experience. Now, it will put its expertise on the racetracks of the world onto public roads with the highly limited Bohema supercar. Powered by the 3.8-liter,...
Carscoops
Jeep Turbochargers 2023 Compass Giving It A 200HP Version Of The Dodge Hornet’s Engine
Jeep is significantly rejigging the Compass’s engine lineup for 2023 with a de-tuned version of the 2.0-liter turbo engine from the upcoming Dodge Hornet. The 2023 Compass drops the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine that makes 177 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque in favor of the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four that delivers 200 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase of 23 hp and 49 lb-ft respectively. In the Dodge Hornet, this engine will be rated for 270 hp (201 kW/274 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. While Alfa Romeo had originally said it would offer a 256-hp version of the 2.0L turbo in the upcoming Tonale, it recently changed plans and will only sell the compact SUV with the 272-hp plug-in hybrid setup.
Carscoops
Audi Q6 E-tron Rendered, 2023 BMW X1 Driven, And 549 HP Toyota GR Yaris: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Difficulties surrounding the supply of new vehicles mean that we may have to expect inflated used car prices for a while longer. That’s according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power who, when speaking to Automotive News, said he expects pent-up demand to keep used vehicles high for years to come.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Armada Starts At $50,400 And Adds Amazon Alexa
Nissan has bumped up prices for the 2023 Armada so it now sets back shoppers a minimum of $50,400 as opposed to $48,900 of the 2022 model. The Japanese car manufacturer overhauled the Armada for the 2021 model year and updates to the 2023 model are minimal. In fact, the only changes are the inclusion of Amazon Alexa Built-In for the Armada SV, SL, and Platinum, as well as the fitment of a remote engine start, LED front fog lights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener for the 2023 Armada SV and a heated steering wheel for the Armada SL.
Carscoops
LDV’s Electric eT60 Pickup And eDeliver 9 Van Launch Targeting Commercial Sales Down Under
LDV has rolled out two exciting new electric vehicles for the Australian market and aimed at commercial users. The first, dubbed the eT60, is an all-electric pickup truck while the second is the eDeliver 9, an electric version of the country’s best-selling large van. Starting with the eT60, it...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Development Started With A Raised Prototype And A Dirt Track
As we inch closer to its debut at the Art Basel in Miami Beach, Lamborghini has revealed more about the development of the upcoming rally-inspired Huracán Sterrato. Beginning with an early prototype of the car, it was raised and taken to Nardo’s off-road test track, the Strada Bianca.
Carscoops
2023 Abarth 500e, Mazda’s Miata EV Teaser, And Peugeot 205 Tolman Edition: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The chip crisis continues to rage on, with no end in sight for automakers that have had to throttle back on production due to a shortage of chips. Data from AutoForecast Solutions reveals that approximately 1,475,600 fewer vehicles have been produced in North America so far this year than originally planned. This figure is expected to top out at 1,536,600 by the end of the year. The story is similar in other markets too.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A3 Sedan Makes Spy Debut Hiding Minor Changes
The fourth generation of the A3 might be quite new – especially in the US market where it arrived last year – but it seems that Audi is already working on an update. Our spy photographers caught a camouflaged prototype of the Audi A3 Sedan, hiding minor styling changes.
Carscoops
Climate Actitivists Pour Nearly 18 Lbs Of Flour On BMW M1 Painted By Andy Warhol
Climate activists continue to make themselves look bad as they ‘attacked’ one of the most iconic BMW art cars in history. According to Reuters, members of Ultima Generazione descended on a museum in Milan, Italy that was showing a BMW M1 painted by Andy Warhol. On Twitter, the...
Comments / 0