Carscoops

Ferrari Vision GT Teased For Gran Turismo 7, Debuts November 27th

The Gran Turismo news continues as Ferrari has teased their upcoming Vision GT concept. Set to debut on November 27th at the GT World Series Nations Cup Final, the mysterious model will be the latest in a long line of concepts created for the Gran Turismo series. Details are limited,...
Carscoops

This 1988 Porsche 944 Is One Of Just 500 Special Celebration Edition Models

There are plenty of Porsche 944s on the roads but this example available through Bring a Trailer is more special than most. What you’re looking at is a 944 known as the ‘Celebration Edition.’ It was built to celebrate Porsche building 100,000 examples of the 944 and capped at just 500 units. A handful of distinctive features make it stand out from a regular 944.
MAINE STATE
Carscoops

Zagato’s Latest Model Is A Stunning And Luxurious Electric Hyperboat

Zagato has crafted an assortment of stunning cars over the years, but their latest partnership with Persico Marine has resulted in an electric “hyperboat.”. Dubbed the Persico Zagato 100.2, the model measures 25.9 feet (7.9 meters) long and features composite construction that enables the boat to offer a displacement of less than 5,512 lbs (2,500 kg).
Carscoops

Custom 1956 Lincoln Continental With Over 850 HP Is One Classy Act

Early next year, this stunning 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II is going up for auction at Barrett Jackson’s Scottsdale event. Every aspect of the build is over the top and includes completely custom bodywork, a clean-sheet interior, and a very unique powerplant with over 850 hp (633 kW). It even has a mysterious celebrity autograph hidden under its trunk lid.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Carscoops

Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers

Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops

Wiesmann CEO Gives Project Thunderball The Walkaround Treatment, Reveals A Handful Of New Details

Wiesmann introduced an electric roadster, known as Project Thunderball, earlier this year and now the company has released additional details ahead of its launch in 2024. The model rides on a bespoke aluminum spaceframe architecture and features a T-shaped 92 kWh (gross) Li-ion NMC battery pack, which weighs 1,102 lbs (500 kg) and enables the roadster to travel approximately 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge. Wiesmann notes the battery’s capacity is similar to what’s found on electric sedans and crossovers, and this enables the roadster to “bridge the gap from a pure short-trip leisure car to a serious weekend car.”
Carscoops

2023 Lexus RX Gains Sportier Looks And Chassis Tuning Thanks To TRD

The new Lexus RX might be offered in an F Sport Performance trim right from the factory, but there is always room for improvement. For owners who want something more in terms of visual sportiness, TRD is offering a range of F Sport parts for the SUV that are already available through Lexus dealerships in Japan – sorry folks, they’re not offered over here.
Carscoops

This 2023 Nissan Z Looks Just About Perfect On Watanabe Wheels

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Nissan absolutely nailed the design of the new Z, creating a coupe that both looks modern while also beautifully taking design inspiration from classic models like the 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z. With more and more examples of the 2023 Z reaching...
Carscoops

New Praga Bohema Is A $1.3 Million, Nissan GT-R Powered Supercar

Praga is one of the Czech Republic’s best-kept automotive secrets with more than 100 years of history, and countless years of modern racing experience. Now, it will put its expertise on the racetracks of the world onto public roads with the highly limited Bohema supercar. Powered by the 3.8-liter,...
Carscoops

Jeep Turbochargers 2023 Compass Giving It A 200HP Version Of The Dodge Hornet’s Engine

Jeep is significantly rejigging the Compass’s engine lineup for 2023 with a de-tuned version of the 2.0-liter turbo engine from the upcoming Dodge Hornet. The 2023 Compass drops the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine that makes 177 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque in favor of the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four that delivers 200 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase of 23 hp and 49 lb-ft respectively. In the Dodge Hornet, this engine will be rated for 270 hp (201 kW/274 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. While Alfa Romeo had originally said it would offer a 256-hp version of the 2.0L turbo in the upcoming Tonale, it recently changed plans and will only sell the compact SUV with the 272-hp plug-in hybrid setup.
Carscoops

Audi Q6 E-tron Rendered, 2023 BMW X1 Driven, And 549 HP Toyota GR Yaris: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Difficulties surrounding the supply of new vehicles mean that we may have to expect inflated used car prices for a while longer. That’s according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power who, when speaking to Automotive News, said he expects pent-up demand to keep used vehicles high for years to come.
Carscoops

2023 Nissan Armada Starts At $50,400 And Adds Amazon Alexa

Nissan has bumped up prices for the 2023 Armada so it now sets back shoppers a minimum of $50,400 as opposed to $48,900 of the 2022 model. The Japanese car manufacturer overhauled the Armada for the 2021 model year and updates to the 2023 model are minimal. In fact, the only changes are the inclusion of Amazon Alexa Built-In for the Armada SV, SL, and Platinum, as well as the fitment of a remote engine start, LED front fog lights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener for the 2023 Armada SV and a heated steering wheel for the Armada SL.
Carscoops

2023 Abarth 500e, Mazda’s Miata EV Teaser, And Peugeot 205 Tolman Edition: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The chip crisis continues to rage on, with no end in sight for automakers that have had to throttle back on production due to a shortage of chips. Data from AutoForecast Solutions reveals that approximately 1,475,600 fewer vehicles have been produced in North America so far this year than originally planned. This figure is expected to top out at 1,536,600 by the end of the year. The story is similar in other markets too.
Carscoops

2024 Audi A3 Sedan Makes Spy Debut Hiding Minor Changes

The fourth generation of the A3 might be quite new – especially in the US market where it arrived last year – but it seems that Audi is already working on an update. Our spy photographers caught a camouflaged prototype of the Audi A3 Sedan, hiding minor styling changes.

