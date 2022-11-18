Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: There’s a great disparity in teacher pay across Routt County
Teachers develop the minds of students. They’re the reason that children go into society as educated adults. However, despite their incredible importance, they’re not treated equally within our county. Teachers in Steamboat Springs are paid a far higher salary than those of Hayden and Soroco. While it is...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Existing trails provide ample opportunities to enjoy Routt National Forest
The beauty of nature and our forests must be protected from the overwhelming impact of humanity. Mother Earth is suffering. Care and love for nature can be balanced and afford us the opportunity to see what exists naturally undisturbed. I believe the trail system that exists in Routt National Forest gives us all the opportunity to use our national forests for recreation and to see nature in peaceful existence. Delay of this project is necessary until further study is done to assess the need for such a disturbance to our forest and to our wildlife.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Mad Rabbit project comes with concerns
I am writing today to express my opposition to the current Mad Rabbit trail proposal. We do not need to attract 180,000 more tourists to Steamboat, not when we are already pushing our town’s infrastructure with regards to housing, services and staffing. I have concerns that the proposal is poorly planned: using a decades-old, out-of-date forest map; the violations of the Colorado Roadless Rule and lack of Environmental Impact Statement; lack of seasonal closure and impact on local wildlife, especially elk herds and calving grounds; and there does not seem to have been a lot of exploring alternatives in planning trails with wildlife in mind.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Thank you from SSWSC to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the City of Steamboat Springs
Thanksgiving is our favorite time of year at Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. The athletes in every discipline are on snow, and we couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are grateful for: our amazing Steamboat families, athletes and coaches, snow and the incredible community partners who support us. As the winter season begins, we want to show our gratitude to our two key venue partners, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the city of Steamboat Springs.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Routt County deserves better than Mad Rabbit
The Forest Service recently released the draft environmental assessment of the Mad Rabbit Trails Project, proposing 52 miles of trails largely in the Rabbit Ears area. Unfortunately, the proposal threatens wildlife and wild places in Routt County and needs to be dramatically revised. If not revised, it needs to be canceled.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Water managers add, improve temperature gauges in Yampa River
Midday Monday, Nov. 21, at the U.S. Geological Survey Fifth Street gauging station on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs the water temperature was a cold 32 degrees Fahrenheit. That is 5 degrees colder than the median of 37 degrees for Monday based on USGS data from 2003 to 2021.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Best mountain in Colorado,’ Steamboat Resort opens for 2022-23 ski season
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders lined up early Wednesday, Nov. 23, to be among the first to take in the beauty of Mount Werner and kick off the winter season. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Steamboat Resort recorded its largest opening day in nearly a decade with six lifts and 34 trails available.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Local outdoor gear providers hoping new downtown Steamboat pop-up brings opportunity
A new downtown pop-up store will provide several local outdoor manufacturers a place to showcase their products, bring attention to their brands and sell their gear this holiday season — and if all goes well, maybe longer. “We called it Hala GearSpace from the start because we always picture...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Annual Thanksgiving dinner offers opportunity that brings Routt County community together
For longtime local Scott Ford, Routt County United Way’s annual Thanksgiving dinner is about a lot more than getting a hot holiday meal. “I kind of derive my energy from being around people, and the community dinner just provides a great opportunity to see folks I’ve known and meet folks I didn’t,” Ford said. “It’s kind of funny, I think, particularly for adults, we get to know each other if we learn with each other, eat with each other or go to church with each other.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Please consider supporting the local Meals on Wheels program
As I made a dash to grab my new, very large blue patio umbrella flying away in the wind did I ever believe I’d be painfully waiting for a volunteer with a hot meal at my front door this fall? I laughed telling of my Mary Poppins flight. But the laughing stopped as the pain exploded up and down my back. I then needed to find a spine doctor and transportation.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: How to cope with the spread of RSV
Parents of children, especially young ones, are in a high state of alert with the growing number of RSV cases across the state and nation. But while parents should stay vigilant, doctors in Steamboat Springs want to reassure parents not to be alarmed, and that clinics here can handle any uptick in cases.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden wrestling prepares to tackle the season
Completing its goal of being a top 10 team in Class 2A with a ninth-place finish last season, Hayden wrestling has set its sights even higher for the 2022-23 season. Head coach Matt Linsacum is anticipating great success this year from his team. The Tigers are returning six seniors, including a couple of state qualifiers from last year, who he says are all motivated to get the season started.
