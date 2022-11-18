ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood-Madison teachers union, school board continuing contract talks

 6 days ago
TROTWOOD — UPDATED @ 11:43 p.m.:

Contract negotiations between the Trotwood-Madison School District and the teachers union are continuing.

“We are working very, very hard in this process to ensure that again, this process moves as it should and that there is, there is an opportunity to reach some sort of agreement,” school board President Denise Moore told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek.

INITIAL REPORT

Teachers in the Trotwood-Madison School District have been working without a new contract since spring and they are not happy.

The school board president confirmed to News Center 7′s Molly Koweek on Thursday evening that the board and the Trotwood-Madison Education Association have been in contract talks since spring.

The issue, which has become more intense because the Thanksgiving break is looming, is on the school board’s agenda tonight and the issue is to be dealt with in executive session. That means no media is allowed access to that part of the agenda.

The board president said she is confident the board and the teacher’s union will reach agreement.

Julie Emmons, a teacher in the district, said, “i want our board members to know that we’re important, and the work that we do is important, and that our contract is important.”

The board president could not say when a resolution is likely to be reached because all details of the negotiations are confidential.

We are following this developing report and will update it as new information becomes available.

