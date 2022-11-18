Anya Taylor-Joy Goes From A Sheer Goth Dress To A Barbiecore Mini On 'The Menu' Tour—She Looks Amazing In Both!

Splash News

Anya Taylor-Joy continues to promote her latest film, The Menu, in style! The Golden Globe winner, 26, just rocked two opposite (and ultra-chic) outfits this week that we can’t get over— one being a sheer, lacy LBD, soon followed by a curve-hugging bubblegum pink mini dress. The Queen’s Gambit alum graced the New York City premiere of her new horror movie on November 14th while donning a strapless, black lace-adorned floral Dior dress, and turned heads in the process.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sheer, Lace Dior LBD Premiere Look

The Emma actress brought gothic glam to the AMC Lincoln Square red carpet earlier this week in a Dior teacup piece that helped flaunt her tiny waist and toned figure with its cinched design, and her long legs thanks to its thigh-skimming hemline. Taylor-Joy’s garment also featured sultry sheer fabric, and she paired classic black pumps with it while walking down the carpet. To accessorize her get-up, the Northman star added a shiny silver necklace, shimmering diamond stud earrings and black netted opera-length gloves.

Taylor-Joy tied her signature long, platinum blonde tresses into a high ponytail, which drew eyes to her grungy makeup look, composed of black winged liner, subtle rosy blush, and a glamorous vampy red lipstick hue. After posing up a storm for some stunning solo shots, Taylor-Joy (who has been a Dior global ambassador since 2021) was later joined by her Menu co-star Nicholas Hoult, 32, who also wore a Dior ensemble. The actor looked dapper in a beige double-breasted coat, matching silky shirt, white tank top underneath and green striped pants.

Taylor-Joy Rocks A ‘Barbiecore’ Pink Mini On The Drew Barrymore Show

The following day, Taylor-Joy kept her stylish streak going with another eye-catching ensemble, this time centering around a bright pink ‘Barbiecore’ mini dress that highlighted her curves. The Last Night in Soho alum stopped by the NYC set of The Drew Barrymore Show on November 15th to discuss her forthcoming project, and was a vision in a low-cut bodycon dress by Nensi Dojaka that had a lavender bodice with striped red detailing, and a rosy hue for the fitted skirt.

Taylor-Joy was photographed leaving the studio in clear heels that helped emphasize her fiery red pedicure, and she accessorized her look with diamond stud earrings. The star wore her long blonde hair down, parted to the side and styled straight while drawing attention to her eyes with black liner. Taylor-Joy added blush to her sharp cheekbones and a striking red lip to complete her makeup look. Ultimately, Taylor-Joy proved yet again with these two outfits that she’s just as much of a rising style star to watch as she is a talented actress!

Details Re: Taylor-Joy’s Film The Menu

Taylor-Joy’s new project is described as a black comedy-horror film (and we’re excited as Taylor-Joy is no stranger to horror, having starred in hit films like The Witch and Split). The movie was directed by Mark Mylod (known for working on popular television series like Game of Thrones and Shameless. Along with Taylor-Joy and Hoult, The Menu stars Ralph Fiennes, Judith Light and John Leguizamo. The flick debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, and will be released in United States theaters on November 18th.

In The Menu, Taylor-Joy stars as Margot, a young woman who travels with her boyfriend (played by Hoult) to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (played by Fiennes). The plot centers around Slowik preparing a lavish molecular gastronomy menu for his guests, where the food is considered conceptual art. Slowik’s approach to cuisine, however, has some jaw-dropping surprises in store for the wealthy diners. (We’re intrigued already)