FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Very wet Thanksgiving & possible severe storms next week
Very wet Thanksgiving & possible severe storms next week
LSU Health Shreveport doctors speak on high level of viruses
Three respiratory viruses are circulating nationwide: the coronavirus, flu, and RSV.
The weather serves heavy rain for Thanksgiving
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Wednesday, November 23rd.
Shreveport shooting leaves one dead
A shooting outside a convenience store in Shreveport left a man dead Tuesday night.
Historic church, other structures burned in Haynesville overnight
Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night, including a historic Methodist church, a home on McDonald Street, and a mobile home on Zion Street, according to Chief Mark Furlow of the Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department.
Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Ty Feaster, Glenbrook Apaches
MINDEN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – While there’s plenty of pressure that comes with being the star quarterback on an undefeated team. There is even more pressure when your dad is the head coach. That’s the situation at Glenbrook, where junior quarterback Ty Feaster is doing his best to make most of the opportunity playing for his dad.
Perkins, Glover announce endorsement of Tom Arceneaux
Two Shreveport mayors have announced their support for one candidate facing a run-off election for mayor.
Miller County services online systems affected by cyber-attack
In Miller County, the County Treasurer, the County Clerk, and the County Judges' offices all must have their computers wiped clean and the system reinstalled.
State Fire Marshal: Haynesville man arrested in connection with multiple fires
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office announced an arrest in connection with the burning of an abandoned historic church and other buildings in Haynesville.
Shreveport police searching for runaway teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are asking the public for help in finding a teenager missing since late September. Family members reported 16-year-old Dayna Zoey Bogany as a runaway on Sep. 20. Officials say she has been seen near Huntington Ave. and Wyngate Blvd. wearing a pink bonnet.
Analysis: Two democrats endorse republican candidate for mayor, what's next
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the December 10 runoff election approaches, it is no surprise that political endorsements are rolling in; and local political analysts are chiming in on what Tuesday’s cross-party line endorsement of Tom Arceneaux by Shreveport’s current and two former mayor’s means for Senator Greg Tarver.
Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
Semi fire causes major traffic jam on I-20E in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close. Just before 4:00 p.m., an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LaDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.
Bossier Parish property tax notices on the way
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax notices are on the way to Bossier Parish property owners. The deadline to pay is Dec. 31 before late charges will be applied. Make payments with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash, or money order, though credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.
Pedestrian fatally hit while crossing Mansfield Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday night while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. Shreveport police say that the man was hit in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road just after 7:30 p.m. The man was crossing the road in dark clothing in front of the Triple J when he was struck by an SUV and died.
Two women arrested for defrauding veterans of over $1M
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two women have been arrested after a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from elderly veterans. According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force arrested 21-year-old ZarRajah Watkins on Nov. 17 in the 3200 block of Sandra drive. Police also arrested 21-year-old Destane Glass Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve.
Grambling man dies after early morning shooting
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso area. According to...
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
Traveling on Thanksgiving? Prepare for some rain!
Light rain returned to parts of the ArkLaTex Monday. We will take a break from the rain Tuesday and most of Wednesday before it returns Wednesday night and Thanksgiving day. The threat of rain could linger into Thanksgiving weekend. A cloudy and & chilly start to Thanksgiving week: Thanks to...
