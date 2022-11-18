ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD Officer Acquitted in Shooting That Wounded Unarmed Man in CTA Red Line Station

A Cook County judge has acquitted a Chicago police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man during an arrest at the CTA Red Line’s Grand station in 2020. Officer Melvina Bogard had argued she was trying to protect herself when she shot Ariel Roman on Feb. 28, 2020, but Roman’s attorney had contended ahead of the trial that the officer’s claim “completely contradicts the clear video evidence.”
2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say

Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
Weekend Chicago Shootings: 15-Year-Old Among 3 Killed, 2 Teens Among 17 Others Hurt

A 15-year-old girl was among three people killed, and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend. The girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, officials said. A man, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition. No one was in custody.
Wisconsin Police Issue Warning About Man Wanted For Victimizing Women He Met on Dating Apps

A man who police believe is behind a number of incidents in which women report going unconscious struck again last week, Racine police said. Racine police have put out numerous warnings about a man they say has "met women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss." The most recent incident, which they say took place Thursday, marked the third woman to report falling unconscious in his presence.
RACINE, WI

