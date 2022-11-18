Read full article on original website
CPD Officer Acquitted in Shooting That Wounded Unarmed Man in CTA Red Line Station
A Cook County judge has acquitted a Chicago police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man during an arrest at the CTA Red Line’s Grand station in 2020. Officer Melvina Bogard had argued she was trying to protect herself when she shot Ariel Roman on Feb. 28, 2020, but Roman’s attorney had contended ahead of the trial that the officer’s claim “completely contradicts the clear video evidence.”
NBC Chicago
Concealed Carry Holder and Robber Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire in Calumet Heights
A woman with a concealed carry license was shot after she wounded a robber trying to break into her car early Wednesday in Calumet Heights. The woman, 23, was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when four men stepped out of a black sedan and approached about 2:10 a.m., Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago
2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say
Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
Thanksgiving Meals Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire
A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving. Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.
At Least 2 Dead, 16 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least eight vehicles on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening. At least eight vehicles...
Weekend Chicago Shootings: 15-Year-Old Among 3 Killed, 2 Teens Among 17 Others Hurt
A 15-year-old girl was among three people killed, and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend. The girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, officials said. A man, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition. No one was in custody.
Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Hit, Killed Woman in Crosswalk, Then Fled Scene
Police are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side. Authorities released images Tuesday of a tan-colored, four-door SUV, believed to be a 1995-2000 Jeep, which they say struck a 42-year-old woman as she walked in a crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Pulaski.
NBC Chicago
Wisconsin Police Issue Warning About Man Wanted For Victimizing Women He Met on Dating Apps
A man who police believe is behind a number of incidents in which women report going unconscious struck again last week, Racine police said. Racine police have put out numerous warnings about a man they say has "met women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss." The most recent incident, which they say took place Thursday, marked the third woman to report falling unconscious in his presence.
What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around. While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let...
2 Children Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond After Falling Into the Water, Officials Say
Officials in suburban Palatine say that two juveniles were rescued after falling into a pond on Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, police and firefighters were called to a pond in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive at approximately 3:31 p.m. for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.
When is the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade? What to Know About This Year's Event
Although the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City draws most of the nation's attention, balloons will hit the skies on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Chicago as well for the city's own Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year's parade will begin on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24 at 8:45 a.m. at...
Stolen Car Was Driving Wrong Way Before Fiery Chicago Crash That Left 2 Dead, 16 Hurt: Police
New details are emerging in a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least 16 others injured, seven of whom are children. According to Chicago police, the crash occurred in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. A Dodge Charger, which had been...
1 Killed in Head-On I-55 Crash After Airborne Vehicle Flips Into Oncoming Traffic
The driver of a vehicle struck head-on when a high-speed crash sent another car airborne before it flipped and landed in oncoming traffic on Interstate 55 in Cook County has passed away, authorities said Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway...
State Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Suburban Jail Cell
Darius Wilson’s family is heartbroken and searching for answers after he was found dead inside of a jail cell. “I want to know what actually happened to my son, said his mother Carlena Wilson. “He’s my baby, my first born. This hurts me.”. On the morning of...
NBC Chicago
Inbound I-55 Shut Down After Crash Sends Car Airborne, Flipping Into Oncoming Traffic
Inbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down after a high-speed crash sent a vehicle airborne before it flipped multiple times into oncoming traffic, police said. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway near Central Avenue in Cook County. Authorities said the...
Chevy Chase to Recreate Moment from ‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' at Suburban Raising Cane's
The real Clark Griswold himself is coming to the suburbs to get residents into the holiday spirit. Paying homage to a famous scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Chevy Chase will reprise his role as Clark Griswold to plug in the holiday lights display at the Raising Cane's in Morton Grove, located at 6881 West Dempster Street.
