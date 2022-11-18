ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Questions surface after fatal police chase in Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5Ape_0jF028EA00

PITTSBURGH — Sources say the driver of a fleeing car was traveling more than 100 miles per hour and heading into oncoming traffic during a police pursuit that began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Wednesday night.

Target 11′s Rick Earle has learned of conflicting reports about when or if police stopped the chase.

It began as a police pursuit in McKeesport at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night at Evans and Fifth avenues.

The suspect crossed over the bridge onto Route 837 and traveled through Duquesne, Homestead, and West Homestead. At 8:24 p.m., the crash occurred on Carson Street in Pittsburgh near the FBI field office.

The suspect’s car slammed head-on into a Jeep with two women inside, and a fire broke out.

Sources tell Target 11 that the suspect was killed in the crash. A passenger in the suspect’s car was taken into custody, and the two women in the Jeep were critically injured.

There are some serious questions about when officers ended the pursuit. Police from McKeesport, Duquesne, Homestead, and West Homestead were all involved in the chase at some point in the evening. It’s unclear who pulled it off and when.

One officer told investigators they had stopped chasing the car, but according to sources, city surveillance cameras captured police cars following the suspect at a high rate of speed, just about a half mile before the head-on collision.

Pittsburgh police were not involved in the pursuit and only responded after the crash. They are conducting the investigation.

The big questions that come to mind are: Why were police chasing this vehicle in the first place, and when did they call off the chase?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bi8sM_0jF028EA00

Man faces charges after stealing $60K from Jewish Association on Aging, police say A Pittsburgh man is locked up in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment after he was charged with multiple felony forgery and theft charges.

Comments / 6

Bobby C.
6d ago

Here we go again and you wonder why people don't want to be in law enforcement. These criminals traveled over 100 miles a hour with no regard for human life, they needed to be stopped.

Reply
14
NunyaBusinessNate
5d ago

Shouldn’t the bigger question be why did this bad person run!? A bad individual with a known like the criminal history put many peoples lives in jeopardy because he didn’t want to go to jail! The good guys didn’t cause this, the bad guy did!

Reply
8
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy