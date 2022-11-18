Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Parade of Lights takes place Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 30th annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights takes place this Friday. DTSF Events Manager Jared Indahl joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning.
Supporters and opponents speak at the second public hearing over proposed social study standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During a public hearing Monday in Sioux Falls, supporters and opponents were given 90 minutes each to voice their thoughts on the newly-proposed social studies standards in South Dakota. “To know history is to know yourself and that’s why I’m excited to be...
Sioux Falls local businesses welcome, offer discounts to customers on Small Business Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many small business owners create a unique experience for their customers. At Veza, customers can feel good about their purchases, knowing where they come from. Owner Ondrea Stachel researches every line she brings into her business. “Either making an effort and sustainability, women-owned or...
Heart of the Artist Craft Show at the Falls this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday 605 Magic Art Bus is hosting the Heart of the Artist Craft Show at Falls Park to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. There will be face painting and prizes to win while being able to donate to a great cause.
Sioux Falls Police Department actively recruiting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chief Jon Thum announced that the Sioux Falls Police Department is hiring for its February class of 2023. Chief Jon Thum said the SFPD is hiring year-round and encourages anyone with an interest in serving and protecting the community to apply. In addition to new officer openings, Animal Control is also hiring to fill two vacant positions, as well as the SFPD IT department.
SDSU marching band prepares for Macy’s Parade
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just hours away from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has been rehearsing and preparing for their performance. The band shipped their uniforms and instruments to the Big Apple last week, so today was the...
Giving Hope Bingo to host sobriety event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Hope Bingo is hosting a mocktail mix-off sobriety event. On Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants can sample some alcohol-free beverages at Giving Hope Bingo, located at 1605 West Burnside St.. The event promotes delicious alcohol-free alternatives to the holiday specialty drinks, and everyone is welcome to stay and play a round of bingo after the mix-off.
Vietnam veterans honored with pinning ceremony in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of local Vietnam veterans are being recognized for their service decades after the war. The veterans were honored during a “pinning ceremony” Monday at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux falls. Congressman Dusty Johnson presented the veterans with...
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce were back home hoping to strike Gold. The Stampede were in Fargo hoping to snap a losing skid. Plays of the Week. Why Kalen DeBoer has been such a success at Washington and SMSU’s Brad Bigler talks about an emotional win over USF to start the NSIC schedule.
Police: Update on Monday’s fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report the woman driving in Sioux Falls Monday evening said she did not see the pedestrian crossing the road before the two were involved in the fatal accident. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 6:30 p.m., a 53-year-old woman from Larchwood, Iowa,...
Someone You Should Know: Helping the transgender community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stephanie Marty is a transgender woman, who made the transition a few years ago. “I had a new family practice doctor who in her clinic notes wrote, he wants to be a female. And I never really thought of it that way. But in effect, that’s what you were becoming. So it was very long process after that. It took four years before I got surgery. I transitioned physically at the end of 2019,” said Stephanie.
Castlewood school district moves into mobile classrooms
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Castlewood School District has had a smooth start to the year, thanks in part to local churches and community spaces letting them temporarily set up classrooms in their buildings. But that all changes Monday, and the school is one step closer to coming back together in one piece.
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
Busiest travel day of the year “smooth sailing” in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are often the busiest travel days of the year, according to the Transportation Security Administration. While record numbers of people stayed home for the holidays during the worst times of the pandemic,...
Washington Pavilion hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 25
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is inviting the community to attend the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25. This year’s Christmas tree is 45 feet tall and will sit outside the Washington Pavilion at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. Everyone can enjoy the live band, The 1270′s, which will be playing holiday music starting at 5:45 p.m. Free cookies and hot cocoa will be available, thanks to a sponsorship from HyVee. Special guests will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree, sponsored by POET, at 6:25 p.m.
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman died Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing the street near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls. PREVIOUSLY: Authorities say the accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The woman...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery senior overcoming obstacles while showing strength
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sam Hofer challenges himself academically at Bridgewater-Emery High School by taking 15 college credits and being a mentor at the school. “It’s been instilled in me through my parents, working as hard as you can. If you have a good work ethic that will take you really far in life,” said Sam.
Pride of the Dakotas spend Wednesday rehearsing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
New York City, NY (Dakota News Now) - The Pride of the Dakota’s Marching Band from South Dakota State University will perform Thursday in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group of almost 350 spent a better part of Wednesday rehearsing for their big performance. Dakota News Now’s...
Scooter’s Coffee announces holiday deals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scooter’s Coffee has announced three limited-time holiday specials. · Black Friday Sale: Shop early at the Scooter’s Coffee Holiday Shop online from Nov. 25-27, 2022, and receive $10 off any order of $50 or more with the promo code FRIDAY10. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $39.
Helpline Center prepares for the holiday season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The holidays are filled with celebration but for some it can be a difficult time. Whether it’s losing a loved one or being far away from family and friends. The Helpline Center is here to lend an ear to those who may need...
