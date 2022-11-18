Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
How Traditional Hidalgo-Style Barbacoa Is Made in an Underground Pit in Los Angeles
Gonzalo Ramirez is one of the only barbacoyeros in the U.S. who raises and butchers his own lambs, using the meat to create traditional Hidalgo-style barbacoa that he sells street-side in Los Angeles. Ramirez and his family are fourth-generation masters of the Hidalguenese barbacoa tradition, originating from the Hidalgo state of Mexico.
Eater
Nationally Celebrated Omakase Restaurant Nodoguro Opens in a New Home
For years, Nodoguro was the spot for omakase in Portland. The pop-up-turned-restaurant served intense, 25-course tasting menus of monkfish liver and uni rice, A5 wagyu beef sashimi and perfectly plump oysters in a minimalist space on Southeast Belmont. The restaurant regularly captured national attention, so when the restaurant closed mid-pandemic, its loss was felt by many sushi lovers, in Portland and beyond.
Eater
A Pasta Palace From King Is Now Open in Rockefeller Center
In a departure from their intimate King restaurant in Soho, Jupiter is now open in Rockefeller Center, an all-day pasta and wine spot from British chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer along with beverage director Annie Shi. Jupiter has been in the works since before the pandemic, owners confirm,...
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
Eater
Inside Janken, the Stylish, Star-Studded New Celebration Restaurant in Northwest Portland
Chef Rodrigo Ochoa loves dinner that feels like a celebration. Walking into his new Northwest Portland restaurant Janken, which opened this weekend in the former Bluehour space, that passion is evident: Sitting at white oak and quartz tables, diners watch servers toss sizzling bowls of rice tableside. Chefs at a glowing sushi bar toward the back of the restaurant top wagyu nigiri with caviar. Under a tsunami of a curved slat wall, bartenders finish cocktails with a dome of smoke or a rose-shaped sphere of ice. For him, high-end dining isn’t just about glamour; it’s about what it means to celebrate.
Eater
Jiggly Japanese Cheesecakes and Other Dreamy Confections Are Coming to Convoy
Impossibly fluffy Japanese cheesecakes are descending into San Diego with the latest arrival an extension of a global bakery chain with locations across Asia, Australia, Canada, and the U.S. Started in 1985 in the Japanese city of Fukuoka by founder Tetsushi Mizokami, Uncle Tetsu is best known for its souffle-like, not-too-sweet cheesecakes that are baked fresh every day.
Eater
Celebrity Sushi Hot Spot Nobu Is Now Open at Phipps Plaza
Celebrity hot spot Nobu is officially open at the new Nobu Hotel at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, joining an exclusive club of restaurant locations spanning five continents in cities like New York, Mexico City, London, Cape Town, Dubai, and Singapore. The glamorous fine dining restaurant from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, film...
Eater
15 of Houston’s Most Stunning Restaurants
Sometimes choosing a place to dine isn’t just about the food. It can also be about seeking an unforgettable experience that’s deeply rooted in the ambiance or tapping into all five of your senses. Fortunately, Houston has no shortage of places that will have you eating with your eyes thanks to many restaurants, which have put extra thought into their interiors.
Eater
Eagle Rock’s Beloved Cheesemonger Branches Out With a Food-Obsessed Gift Shop
Leah Park Fierro, an accomplished pastry chef and the owner of the cheese store Milkfarm in Eagle Rock, is opening a culinary-themed gift shop and stationery store called Parchment Paper on Saturday, November 26 to coincide with Small Business Saturday. The store is located around the corner from Milkfarm at 5054 1⁄2 Eagle Rock Boulevard.
Eater
Capitol Hill’s Secretive New Speakeasy Hyde Has a No-Photography Rule
A swanky new speakeasy overflowing with dessert cocktails, candle-lit tables, and surf-and-turf bites quietly sauntered into town this month above Eastern Market’s year-old Harvest Tide. Hyde (212 7th Street SE) comes from the Delaware-based team behind the lower-level steakhouse, which replaced Italian linchpin Acqua al 2 last October. Hyde...
Eater
Go Get Em Tiger’s Annual Thanksgiving Coffee Bonanza Is Back
Go Get Em Tiger is once again reprising its Thanksgiving day service, selling a collection of limited-time specialty coffee drinks — the kind more commonly found on, ahem, some bigger chain coffee shop menus. This year’s seasonal selection includes toffee lattes, gingerbread lattes, spiced ciders, and more, and to go along with all that caffeine there will be face painting for the kids, haircuts for the parents, and pies from Winston Pies to take home. The event takes place at GGET’s Los Feliz location at 4630 Hollywood Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a full slate of drinks running $65; fans should expect a crowd.
Eater
Pasta Sisters Offers $5,000 Reward for Grandmother’s Stolen Diary and Recipe Book
The owners of Pasta Sisters are hoping to retrieve a beloved item from an alleged burglary early Sunday morning in Culver City. Co-owner Giorgia Sinatra tells Eater LA that at 3:50 a.m., an individual broke into the second location for Pasta Sisters at the Helms Bakery District complex, stayed for approximately 20 minutes, and removed the safe from the premises. Unfortunately, the safe also held their grandmother’s recipe book and diary with life lessons written entirely in Italian.
Eater
Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast
Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
Eater
Vegan Ice Cream Sensation Vaca’s to Open Lincoln Square Location
Vaca’s Creamery, Chicago’s first vegan ice cream shop, is set to open a second location after a successful launch of their Noble Square walk-up location in 2021. The new parlor will open early next year in Lincoln Square on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Leland where European bakeries and historic apothecaries easily coexist with fun general stores and indy book shops. It only makes sense that with this fiercely local, friendly strip, a vegan ice cream shop would be a fitting addition to the plaza.
Eater
Popular West African Pop-Up Hedzole Finds a Permanent Home in D.C.
Roving West African venture Hedzole will have its first-ever address to call its own in the new year. Owner/chef Candice Mensah recently secured a 667-square-foot lease in D.C. (5505 Colorado Avenue NW). Look for a late January opening in the small space that formerly housed Social Kitchen. A daughter of...
Eater
Un Chien Grand of the Parisian Michelin-Starred Restaurant Scene Is Coming to Mayfair
A chef who oversees several Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris will open a new fine dining spot in London’s Four Seasons Hotel on Park Lane in the summer of 2023. According to the chef’s PR team, Yannick Alléno “will offer elegant, approachable dining from breakfast through to dinner — expect contemporary and creative plates that will embody Alléno’s philosophy of Modern French cuisine.”
Eater
The Best Holiday Cocktails, According to Eater Editors
In the endless iterating that goes into devising a menu for a holiday dinner, it’s stupidly easy to forget the drinks. There will always be wine and beer, sure, and the cooler is stocked with canned seltzer, but digesting too much information about the best appetizers and flakiest pie recipes means cocktails can fall by the wayside. No longer. Below, find Eater editor-approved recipes for cocktails that will add evermore festive feelings to every holiday gathering.
Eater
Novo Brazil Docks Giant Restaurant and Brewery in the South Bay
Firmly entrenched in the South Bay, Novo Brazil Brewing Company has expanded to Imperial Beach for its fourth location in the area, joining its brewery headquarters in Chula Vista, brewery restaurant at the Otay Ranch Mall, and tasting bar and beer garden at National City’s Market on 8th. Open...
Eater
There’s a Filipino American Christmas Pop-Up Taking Over This Oakland Bar for Two Days Only
Viridian — Oakland’s go-to bar for powerful cocktails, coconut-pandan cream pie, and Instagrammable char siu bao — is playing host to a pop-up bar at the end of November. Noche Buena, a “Fil-Am Christmas bar,” is coming to Broadway on November 28 and 29 for two nights of Filipino-inspired drinks and dishes. The installation comes from New York-based company 4 Wheel Tricycle; the outfit just worked with Thunderbolt in Los Angeles for a November 21 and 22 installation.
Comments / 0