4 students shot near Philly’s Overbrook High School: Police

This story originally appeared on 6abc. Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police. The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 60th and Oxford streets, about a block from the school, outside of The Beauty Lounge.
Episode 2: The targets

“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
Proposal to rollback residency requirement for Philly city workers aims to reduce vacancies

Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled. A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.
Philly DA Krasner continues to rally public to fight impeachment

Philadelphia’s district attorney Larry Krasner was joined outside City Hall Monday by members of the public and community groups, in a show of support against his impeachment by the Pennsylvania state House. Krasner gathered together members of prominent civic, political, and community organizations for what could be described as...
Community benefits agreement talks to start in 2023 for Philly refinery redevelopment

A developer transforming the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South Philadelphia plans to start negotiations with community groups early next year. Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) committed to negotiating a community benefits agreement during a virtual public meeting earlier this fall. The company plans to turn the massive former refinery site into a warehousing and life sciences hub, and has cast itself as a better neighbor than the refinery, which was the single largest source of unhealthy particulate pollution in the city. It closed after a huge fire and explosion in 2019.
Juror dismissed in Kenyatta Johnson retrial over ‘religious conviction’

A federal judge revealed Tuesday that a juror was dismissed from the federal bribery case of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson earlier this month because of her “strong religious conviction.”. The court order, issued by U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, says the unnamed juror was unable to “deliberate impartially”...
SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind

Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
Blue Corn, Khyber Pass, Hymie’s

Kae Lani and guests chat about freshly made tortillas at Blue Corn, po boys and vegan sandwiches at Khyber Pass Pub, and the classic pickle bar at Hymie's Deli.
Pa. House impeaches Philly DA Krasner over policies

Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for...
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

