Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County
Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county. When it opens, likely in 2024, the African...
4 students shot near Philly’s Overbrook High School: Police
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police. The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 60th and Oxford streets, about a block from the school, outside of The Beauty Lounge.
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
Episode 2: The targets
“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
Proposal to rollback residency requirement for Philly city workers aims to reduce vacancies
Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled. A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.
Philly DA Krasner continues to rally public to fight impeachment
Philadelphia’s district attorney Larry Krasner was joined outside City Hall Monday by members of the public and community groups, in a show of support against his impeachment by the Pennsylvania state House. Krasner gathered together members of prominent civic, political, and community organizations for what could be described as...
Investigation of Mercer County Election Day failures points to miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems, ballot printers
It took the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office one week to determine there was a miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems and Royal Printing. With that, the investigation into what went wrong on Election Day in Mercer County, New Jersey is over. Investigators did not find any vote tampering or criminal...
Community benefits agreement talks to start in 2023 for Philly refinery redevelopment
A developer transforming the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South Philadelphia plans to start negotiations with community groups early next year. Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) committed to negotiating a community benefits agreement during a virtual public meeting earlier this fall. The company plans to turn the massive former refinery site into a warehousing and life sciences hub, and has cast itself as a better neighbor than the refinery, which was the single largest source of unhealthy particulate pollution in the city. It closed after a huge fire and explosion in 2019.
Moffa concedes, Hogan takes 142nd state House district in Bucks County with 53-vote difference
Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to...
Juror dismissed in Kenyatta Johnson retrial over ‘religious conviction’
A federal judge revealed Tuesday that a juror was dismissed from the federal bribery case of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson earlier this month because of her “strong religious conviction.”. The court order, issued by U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, says the unnamed juror was unable to “deliberate impartially”...
SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind
Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
New details emerge about Sixers’ proposal for new arena
The team behind 76 Place — the basketball arena the Sixers want to bring to Center City Philadelphia — hopes to have the zoning approval it needs to start construction by June 2023, and a community benefits agreement in place before that. The new details emerged during a...
‘An injustice’: 2 years after Tropical Storm Isaias, Eastwick residents still recovering without federal aid
On a cloudy Saturday morning, volunteers gathered on a block of three-story, brick rowhomes in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood. They brought power tools, t-shirts with their names written on them, and donuts. Brian Buhman, an operations manager with Team Rubicon — a nonprofit that sends volunteers out to help with...
SEPTA turns to artificial intelligence to scan passengers for potential shooters
New high tech artificial intelligence software is being added to SEPTA’s camera system as part of an effort to make the city’s mass transit more secure. The system is called Zero Eyes. Acting SEPTA police chief Charles Lawson believes it could help give officers critical seconds to help when a shooter draws a weapon.
What’s working? Tyrique Glasgow’s Young Chances Foundation presses on with violence prevention plan
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Results of Philly’s citizen science heat mapping study expected this spring
Philadelphia participated in a citizen science heat mapping project this summer — along with over a dozen other communities across the country. Three months later, some preliminary results are in. Fifty Philadelphians drove around the city with heat and air quality sensors attached to their cars one day in...
Central Bucks hires former U.S. Attorney McSwain to investigate ACLU’s allegation of anti-LGBTQ discrimination
The Central Bucks School District is hiring former U. S. Attorney William McSwain to represent the district following the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s federal complaint alleging the district has created a “hostile environment” for LGBTQ students. On Tuesday evening, the school board voted 6-3 to hire the Duane...
Blue Corn, Khyber Pass, Hymie’s
Kae Lani and guests chat about freshly made tortillas at Blue Corn, po boys and vegan sandwiches at Khyber Pass Pub, and the classic pickle bar at Hymie’s Deli. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Pa. House impeaches Philly DA Krasner over policies
Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for...
Sick child treated after asylum-seekers bus arrives in Philadelphia
A bus carrying 28 asylum-seekers from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold, drizzly morning said...
