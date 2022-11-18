Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
Auburn wide receiver Landen King withdraws name from transfer portal
Landen King appears set to remain at Auburn to play for the program’s next head coach. The tight end-turned-wide receiver withdrew his name from the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, less than a month after announcing his intent to transfer out of the program. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report King’s withdrawal from the portal.
Rewinding Saban’s thoughts on the Iron Bowl, injury updates
Iron Bowl week has reached Wednesday evening so it’s time for Nick Saban’s weekly post-practice news conference. Here are the takeaways from his time at the podium. -- “Don’t you guys have any other place to go?” Saban said as he walked into the room and saw the writers who were still in town.
DC Jeff Schmedding seizing opportunity with Auburn defense since Bryan Harsin’s firing
Auburn’s coaching staff was thrown into disarray on Halloween. Bryan Harsin and six other staff members were all fired amid the team’s 3-5 start to the season. Five of the six who were shown the door previously followed Harsin from Boise State to Auburn when he first took the job on the Plains. When the decision was made to fire Harsin, the Tigers promptly cut those Boise State ties — well, except for one.
Bama commit and Auburn target set for playoff debut in state title defense
During the pregame bustle on Nov. 11, about 45 minutes before Thompson’s second round playoff game, two college coaches settled on a spot near the home sideline and started identifying elite talent. In the middle stood Peter Woods, the 5-star defensive lineman headed to Clemson. One coach noted the size of Woods’ hands. Near the goalline was Anquon Fegans, currently the best safeties in the class of 2025.
Instant analysis: No. 13 Auburn finds offensive groove in blowout of Bradley in Cancun Challenge
Allen Flanigan dropped into his defensive stance and shadowed Duke Deen. The Bradley guard tried to shake Flanigan at the top of the key and shed him with a step-back off the dribble to his left. Flanigan caught himself, recovered and lunged forward as Deen attempted a long 2-pointer, erasing...
Auburn ‘playing with house money’ as big Iron Bowl underdogs: ‘Nobody gives us a chance in hell’
Robby Ashford’s favorite Iron Bowl growing up was the Camback in 2010. Led by eventual-Heisman winner Cam Newton, Auburn surged back from a 24-point deficit to beat Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium and keep its undefeated season intact. It was like watching a movie, Ashford recalled. Read more Auburn football:...
Iron Bowl 2022 position by position: Who has the edge?
With both Alabama and Auburn out of the national and SEC championship races, there’s less at stake in this year’s Iron Bowl than any in more than a decade. The 2022 version of the game, which takes place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, still counts for in-state bragging rights, of course. Also, the Tigers’ late-season surge under interim coach Carnell Williams means they can get bowl-eligible with a win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has been installed as more than a three-touchdown favorite.
Updating the status of 3 injured Auburn defensive linemen ahead of Iron Bowl
The status of three Auburn defensive linemen is up in the air ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Jeffrey M’ba, Marcus Harris and Marquis Burks are all “day-to-day” while dealing with minor injuries this week before Auburn travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to take on Alabama, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
Auburn remains undefeated after 43-42 win vs. Northwestern
Bruce Pearl had a mix of delight for a 43-42 win against Northwestern and disappointment in his team shooting 26% on 13-50 attempts and 5-21 from three. Wendell Green Jr missed his first seven shot attempts before nailing a jumper to give the Tigers a 41-40 lead with 1:43 left in the second half. Allen Flanigan two of his seven points on a layup with 31 seconds left to bring Auburn to the final score of 43-42.
Ex-Auburn commit now Alabama starter has unique view of Iron Bowl
A few in-state Alabama football players met with reporters ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Defensive lineman DJ Dale grew up outside Birmingham but was more of a Texas fan as a youngster. Kicker Will Reichard over in Hoover idolized Tim Tebow so he was a Florida fan. But...
Asked about Auburn buzz, Lane Kiffin makes ‘pine box,’ Nick Saban Dolphins references
Lane Kiffin at least knows his history when it comes to how coaches have handled questions about taking other jobs — particularly ones in the state of Alabama. Ole Miss’ head coach on Monday was again asked a question pertaining to his name being linked to the vacancy at Auburn, namely whether his players approach him with their own questions about his future with the Rebels. Kiffin said his players don’t ask him about such things — “they know how we operate” — and proceeded to make references to a pair of infamous quotes from Tommy Tuberville and Nick Saban in 1998 and 2006, respectively.
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
Lane Kiffin shoots down TV report he’s headed to Auburn with ‘report’ of his own
The “Lane Kiffin to Auburn” rumors reached ridiculous heights on Monday night. After Columbus, Miss., TV anchor Jon Sokoloff tweeted that Kiffin was set to resign as Ole Miss coach and head to Auburn on Friday, Kiffin at first attempted to shoot the report down by quote-tweeting “that’s news to me Jon. Nice sources.”
Central-Phenix City DL Tomarrion Parker commits to Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Four-star Central-Phenix City defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker committed to Clemson on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Parker led the Red Devils to the Class 7A state championship game a year ago and the state semifinals this year. The one-time Penn State commit chose Dabo Swinney’s Tigers over Tennessee, Texas A&M...
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
Joseph Goodman: Matt Turner’s World Cup rise has Alabama connection
There is a great story about U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner that explains his natural ability as a shot stopper. Amazingly, the story involves three people who have strong ties to Alabama. If you assumed that college-football mad Alabama had no connection to the World Cup taking place in Qatar, then you’d be wrong. Here it is, and it’s not an obscure one.
Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation haunted by slavery’s ghost
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the...
Afternoon shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Montgomery Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Villas Lane on a report of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had sustained...
Juvenile detained in fatal shooting of 20-year-old in Montgomery
A juvenile is in custody following a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Montgomery. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Nathan Miller. He was 20. The suspect’s identity has not been released. Charges against the juvenile are pending, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. The shooting happened at 4:35 p.m. Monday...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0