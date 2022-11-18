ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Auburn wide receiver Landen King withdraws name from transfer portal

Landen King appears set to remain at Auburn to play for the program’s next head coach. The tight end-turned-wide receiver withdrew his name from the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, less than a month after announcing his intent to transfer out of the program. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report King’s withdrawal from the portal.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Saban’s thoughts on the Iron Bowl, injury updates

Iron Bowl week has reached Wednesday evening so it’s time for Nick Saban’s weekly post-practice news conference. Here are the takeaways from his time at the podium. -- “Don’t you guys have any other place to go?” Saban said as he walked into the room and saw the writers who were still in town.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

DC Jeff Schmedding seizing opportunity with Auburn defense since Bryan Harsin’s firing

Auburn’s coaching staff was thrown into disarray on Halloween. Bryan Harsin and six other staff members were all fired amid the team’s 3-5 start to the season. Five of the six who were shown the door previously followed Harsin from Boise State to Auburn when he first took the job on the Plains. When the decision was made to fire Harsin, the Tigers promptly cut those Boise State ties — well, except for one.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bama commit and Auburn target set for playoff debut in state title defense

During the pregame bustle on Nov. 11, about 45 minutes before Thompson’s second round playoff game, two college coaches settled on a spot near the home sideline and started identifying elite talent. In the middle stood Peter Woods, the 5-star defensive lineman headed to Clemson. One coach noted the size of Woods’ hands. Near the goalline was Anquon Fegans, currently the best safeties in the class of 2025.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Iron Bowl 2022 position by position: Who has the edge?

With both Alabama and Auburn out of the national and SEC championship races, there’s less at stake in this year’s Iron Bowl than any in more than a decade. The 2022 version of the game, which takes place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, still counts for in-state bragging rights, of course. Also, the Tigers’ late-season surge under interim coach Carnell Williams means they can get bowl-eligible with a win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has been installed as more than a three-touchdown favorite.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn remains undefeated after 43-42 win vs. Northwestern

Bruce Pearl had a mix of delight for a 43-42 win against Northwestern and disappointment in his team shooting 26% on 13-50 attempts and 5-21 from three. Wendell Green Jr missed his first seven shot attempts before nailing a jumper to give the Tigers a 41-40 lead with 1:43 left in the second half. Allen Flanigan two of his seven points on a layup with 31 seconds left to bring Auburn to the final score of 43-42.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Asked about Auburn buzz, Lane Kiffin makes ‘pine box,’ Nick Saban Dolphins references

Lane Kiffin at least knows his history when it comes to how coaches have handled questions about taking other jobs — particularly ones in the state of Alabama. Ole Miss’ head coach on Monday was again asked a question pertaining to his name being linked to the vacancy at Auburn, namely whether his players approach him with their own questions about his future with the Rebels. Kiffin said his players don’t ask him about such things — “they know how we operate” — and proceeded to make references to a pair of infamous quotes from Tommy Tuberville and Nick Saban in 1998 and 2006, respectively.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Central-Phenix City DL Tomarrion Parker commits to Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Four-star Central-Phenix City defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker committed to Clemson on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Parker led the Red Devils to the Class 7A state championship game a year ago and the state semifinals this year. The one-time Penn State commit chose Dabo Swinney’s Tigers over Tennessee, Texas A&M...
CLEMSON, SC
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Matt Turner’s World Cup rise has Alabama connection

There is a great story about U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner that explains his natural ability as a shot stopper. Amazingly, the story involves three people who have strong ties to Alabama. If you assumed that college-football mad Alabama had no connection to the World Cup taking place in Qatar, then you’d be wrong. Here it is, and it’s not an obscure one.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Afternoon shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Montgomery Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Villas Lane on a report of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had sustained...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Juvenile detained in fatal shooting of 20-year-old in Montgomery

A juvenile is in custody following a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in Montgomery. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Nathan Miller. He was 20. The suspect’s identity has not been released. Charges against the juvenile are pending, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. The shooting happened at 4:35 p.m. Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy