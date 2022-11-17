ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

1 seriously wounded in afternoon Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded this afternoon in a shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Bob Wallace and Triana Boulevard at 1:15 p.m. A second call came out at 1:18 p.m. at 9th Ave and 10th...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

2 killed in head-on collision in Franklin County

A two-vehicle crash near Russellville in Franklin County late Friday night leaves two people dead and a juvenile injured. Nicolas M. Perez, 22, of Russellville was seriously injured when the 2009 Nissan Sentra he was driving collided head-on with a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Ashley N. Sims, 22, of Tuscumbia, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Fire reported at Imperial Aluminum in Scottsboro

The Scottsboro Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at Imperial Aluminum Scottsboro Alabama. It's on Roy Owens Blvd near Highway 79. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says product was unintentionally smoldering and ignited. The fire will likely burn for a while. At this time crews say...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
WAFF

67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

No injuries reported in Madison County house fire

Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County. Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
