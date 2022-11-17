Read full article on original website
1 seriously wounded in afternoon Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded this afternoon in a shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Bob Wallace and Triana Boulevard at 1:15 p.m. A second call came out at 1:18 p.m. at 9th Ave and 10th...
2 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash outside of Russellville
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-car crash in Franklin County on Friday night has claimed the lives of two people.
Gas leak in Huntsville caused road closure for repairs
Parts of Patton Road have been closed off in order for repairs to be made on a gas main.
2 killed in head-on collision in Franklin County
A two-vehicle crash near Russellville in Franklin County late Friday night leaves two people dead and a juvenile injured. Nicolas M. Perez, 22, of Russellville was seriously injured when the 2009 Nissan Sentra he was driving collided head-on with a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Ashley N. Sims, 22, of Tuscumbia, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAFF
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
WAAY-TV
Fire reported at Imperial Aluminum in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at Imperial Aluminum Scottsboro Alabama. It's on Roy Owens Blvd near Highway 79. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says product was unintentionally smoldering and ignited. The fire will likely burn for a while. At this time crews say...
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
2 injured in overnight crash involving 18-wheeler
Two people were injured in a crash at Memorial Parkway and Country Club Ave. involving a semi-truck early Friday morning, according to police.
WSMV
Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several bystanders, including off-duty officers at a restaurant in Lawrenceburg, stepped in after a man attempted to take his own life in front of over 100 people. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Lawrenceburg Police Department was called to Hinie’s BBQ on North Locust Avenue. According...
WAFF
67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
WAFF
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -According to officials, the man who crashed a large truck into a building on Thursday afternoon has died. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. The truck driver was in critical condition and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
wbrc.com
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday. The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. Police have not yet...
MISSING: Inmate drives away from job site, according to Morgan County authorities
The Morgan County Sherriff's Office (MCSO) reported on Friday that an inmate drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville.
WAFF
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
WAAY-TV
No injuries reported in Madison County house fire
Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County. Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
Deputy’s actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man's death have been "justified," according to a press release.
Fire engulfs home in Madison County
A fire engulfed a large home in Madison County on Friday afternoon.
