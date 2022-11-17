ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

wflx.com

Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
VERO BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County

So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School

A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie - Christmas Calendar of Events

Port St. Lucie - Saturday November 19, 2022: The Holiday season is upon us, and Port St. Lucie has a variety of events for all to enjoy! Deck the season with all things merry by saving these dates for your friends and family. Join in the fun with these upcoming events:
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
mercer.edu

A Legacy of Loyalty – James Thompson and the Vero Beach Boys

In the fall of 1950, a group of eager young men from Vero Beach, Florida, arrived at Mercer University. The five Vero Beach Boys, as they became known on campus, had a great deal in common, including the fact that they were all recruited by loyal alumnus James A. Thompson, a 1929 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
VERO BEACH, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)

Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Physical altercation ends in house fire

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A physical altercation between two roommates leads up to a residential house fire on Friday. Fort Pierce police and Saint Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation between two female roommates. According to police, the victim in...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Human Remains found in St Lucie County

St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

