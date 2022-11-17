Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Related
wflx.com
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
wqcs.org
City of Port St. Lucie: The Thanksgiving Holiday Affects Solid Waste Schedule
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: With Thanksgiving approaching, the City of Port St. Lucie is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after turkey day. As a result of holiday, the following schedule will be in effect for the collection of garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste.
visitindianrivercounty.com
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County
So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School
A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
WPBF News 25
Martin County School District announces 2 make-up hurricane days in December
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above:Lake Okeechobee nears peak levels with algae concerns after Hurricane Nicole. Martin County School District announced Friday that two hurricane make-up days will be used in December because of hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The two hurricanes caused four missed days of school. The two...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Christmas Calendar of Events
Port St. Lucie - Saturday November 19, 2022: The Holiday season is upon us, and Port St. Lucie has a variety of events for all to enjoy! Deck the season with all things merry by saving these dates for your friends and family. Join in the fun with these upcoming events:
mercer.edu
A Legacy of Loyalty – James Thompson and the Vero Beach Boys
In the fall of 1950, a group of eager young men from Vero Beach, Florida, arrived at Mercer University. The five Vero Beach Boys, as they became known on campus, had a great deal in common, including the fact that they were all recruited by loyal alumnus James A. Thompson, a 1929 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)
Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
cw34.com
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
More customers of Fort Pierce electric company call Contact 5 with complaints
After Contact 5 aired a story containing allegations against a Fort Pierce electric company, more customers came forward to Contact 5 with similar complaints.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WPBF News 25
Multiple agencies respond to migrants at South Causeway Beach in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — U.S. Border Patrol, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Pierce Police Department responded to migrants fleeing a vessel on South Causeway Beach Thursday. The agencies responded to the scene near the South Bridge around 5:30 p.m. Officials say 25 people were on a...
foxsports640.com
Two women hospitalized after altercation in Ft. Pierce
(FORT PIERCE, FL) – Two women were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police…
wogx.com
'Courteous' Florida man going 110 mph on I-95 yells 'I'm sorry' to deputy as he runs away: sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who was allegedly driving 110 mph on I-95 was pulled over, but took off running, yelling "I'm sorry" to the deputy, the Brevard County Sheriff said. "Apparently Zachary Sibert was in such a hurry that he forgot that his driver's license was suspended,...
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
WPBF News 25
Physical altercation ends in house fire
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A physical altercation between two roommates leads up to a residential house fire on Friday. Fort Pierce police and Saint Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation between two female roommates. According to police, the victim in...
10NEWS
29-year-old man accused of running across I-95 to escape from Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old man attempted to escape from deputies in Brevard County by running across Interstate 95 after he was pulled over for speeding, authorities say. Zachary Sibert was driving 110 miles per hour on 1-95 when a deputy stopped him for speeding, the Brevard County...
treasurecoast.com
Human Remains found in St Lucie County
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
click orlando
60-year-old Melbourne man ejected, killed in crash with tree in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man from Melbourne was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:35 a.m. as the man drove a van northbound on Satellite Boulevard, north of Cherven Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING:...
cw34.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
Comments / 1