Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

Troy Church Burglary

Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Clay Ingram with AAA talks about what the upcoming holiday will mean for travel. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Pike County social worker receives Spirit of APS Award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A social worker with Pike County DHR was announced on Monday as the recipient of the 2022 Alabama Sprit of Adult Protective Services (APS) Award. According to the release from the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources, the annual award spotlights front-line workers who make substantial contributions to the growth and development of the APS program through their own initiative and innovative ideas.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Local companies receive HIRE Vets award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 34 Alabama companies were given awards for the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Program. The Department of Labor honored these businesses because of their commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Among the companies recognized, there were two from the Wiregrass. RealTime, LLC of Dothan and...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Support WTVY in the 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join WTVY to save a life this holiday season by donating blood at Lifesouth’s 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive event. The 15th annual blood drive takes place on Thursday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lifesouth donor center on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

AAA on Thanksgiving peak travel season

Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Investigators released this video of the suspect from the offense. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan Animal Shelter joins us...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center

The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on. As you think about stuffing your belly on Thursday, ALEA is asking that you save room for safety this Thanksgiving. Double murder suspect caught. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 14-year-old was wanted on two...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

LIST: Holiday events in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays. Whether you’re ready to deck the halls, or are waiting until after Thanksgiving to don your ugly Christmas sweater, the Wiregrass is gearing up for some holiday cheer. Holiday Open House, Downtown Enterprise, November 19.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate. Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here are some of the places that will be offering meals...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Police looking for church burglary suspect

If Troy wins, the team will clinch a spot for the Sunbelt Conference Championship. The project, which will be located in an unincorporated area near Slocomb, will involve the construction and placement of solar panels for electricity production. Carroll clinches spot in Hoops Classic. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Carroll...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

“Adopt an Angel” this holiday season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program has one goal: helping families in need during Christmas time. In order to do that, the organization needs help from the community. In the Wiregrass, the number of angels this year has drastically increased from last, almost doubling.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan High student section wins 2022 AHSAA Fan Challenge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolfpack faithful showed out big for Dothan High’s student section, earning them the title of the best student section in the state of Alabama. The Bama Buzz announced on Instagram that Dothan was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge after their video submission received the most interactions of all the finalists during the open voting period.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
CHIPLEY, FL
wtvy.com

Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover

The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on. As you think about stuffing your belly on Thursday, ALEA is asking that you save room for safety this Thanksgiving. Double murder suspect caught. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 14-year-old was wanted on two...
DOTHAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women

DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL

