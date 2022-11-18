Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Troy Church Burglary
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Clay Ingram with AAA talks about what the upcoming holiday will mean for travel. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan...
wtvy.com
Pike County social worker receives Spirit of APS Award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A social worker with Pike County DHR was announced on Monday as the recipient of the 2022 Alabama Sprit of Adult Protective Services (APS) Award. According to the release from the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources, the annual award spotlights front-line workers who make substantial contributions to the growth and development of the APS program through their own initiative and innovative ideas.
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
wtvy.com
Local companies receive HIRE Vets award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 34 Alabama companies were given awards for the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Program. The Department of Labor honored these businesses because of their commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Among the companies recognized, there were two from the Wiregrass. RealTime, LLC of Dothan and...
wtvy.com
Support WTVY in the 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join WTVY to save a life this holiday season by donating blood at Lifesouth’s 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive event. The 15th annual blood drive takes place on Thursday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lifesouth donor center on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
Alabama mother of victim in weekend’s double murder calls for an end to gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter. “(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single parent it’s just like your world just […]
fosterfollynews.net
Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida Invites Public to ‘Christmas City’ on December 15 & 16, 2022
Sunland Center, located in Marianna, FL, presents Christmas City, December 15 & 16, 2022, 6PM-8PM CST. The public is invited to attend. Live entertainment will be provided. Food vendors will be available. Located in the Sunland Ranch, this magical tour features vignettes from “A Savior is Born” to other popular...
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
wdhn.com
Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
wtvy.com
AAA on Thanksgiving peak travel season
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Investigators released this video of the suspect from the offense. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan Animal Shelter joins us...
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on. As you think about stuffing your belly on Thursday, ALEA is asking that you save room for safety this Thanksgiving. Double murder suspect caught. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 14-year-old was wanted on two...
wtvy.com
LIST: Holiday events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays. Whether you’re ready to deck the halls, or are waiting until after Thanksgiving to don your ugly Christmas sweater, the Wiregrass is gearing up for some holiday cheer. Holiday Open House, Downtown Enterprise, November 19.
wtvy.com
Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate. Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here are some of the places that will be offering meals...
wtvy.com
Police looking for church burglary suspect
If Troy wins, the team will clinch a spot for the Sunbelt Conference Championship. The project, which will be located in an unincorporated area near Slocomb, will involve the construction and placement of solar panels for electricity production. Carroll clinches spot in Hoops Classic. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Carroll...
wtvy.com
“Adopt an Angel” this holiday season
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program has one goal: helping families in need during Christmas time. In order to do that, the organization needs help from the community. In the Wiregrass, the number of angels this year has drastically increased from last, almost doubling.
wtvy.com
Dothan High student section wins 2022 AHSAA Fan Challenge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolfpack faithful showed out big for Dothan High’s student section, earning them the title of the best student section in the state of Alabama. The Bama Buzz announced on Instagram that Dothan was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge after their video submission received the most interactions of all the finalists during the open voting period.
wtvy.com
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
wtvy.com
Harvest backtracks on inaccurate news report claims regarding church’s legal issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing dispute with the United Methodist Church during Sunday services but provided no information beyond that contained in a news report last week that it has criticized. While calling that WTVY News 4 report “dramatic”, the church’s founder and senior pastor...
wtvy.com
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover
The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on. As you think about stuffing your belly on Thursday, ALEA is asking that you save room for safety this Thanksgiving. Double murder suspect caught. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 14-year-old was wanted on two...
wvtm13.com
Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women
DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
Comments / 0