Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State’s James Franklin on center Juice Scruggs: ‘He makes us go’
Penn State’s offensive line was a question mark at the start of the season. No more. The Nittany Lions are ranked third in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 434.5 yards per game.
PennLive.com
Penn State rooting guide: How the Nittany Lions can reach the Rose, Orange or Cotton Bowl
When the College Football Playoff committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions were dealt a blow to their New Year’s Six hopes. Tennessee slid only to No. 10 in the CFP rankings after a 25-point loss to South Carolina. The Volunteers, who have wins over LSU and Alabama, not only lost the game, but lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season-ending ACL injury. Still, Penn State didn’t move up in the top 25, remaining at No. 11.
Penn State WR Parker Washington out for the remainder of the season with injury
Sean Clifford and Penn State will be without their top target for the last two games of the season. Parker Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, will miss Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State and the upcoming bowl game with an undisclosed injury, head coach James Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference.
Penn State fans take over SHI Stadium for 55-10 blowout of Rutgers; Faces in the crowd
Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
PennLive.com
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines, State College’s JW Scott highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth football all-star picks
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s coaches released their All-Star picks for football Monday, and they picked Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines as the division’s offensive player of the year and State College linebacker/defensive end JW Scott as the defensive player of the year. State College’s Matt Lintal was picked as...
State College’s Kate Lally, Cumberland Valley’s Teaguen Reynolds highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Commonwealth coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and State College’s Kate Lally and Cumberland Valley’s Teaguen Reynolds were at the top of that list— they both received player of the year honors. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Manny Diaz’s impact, Sean Clifford’s future, more takeaways
Penn State’s regular season is almost over. The No. 11 Nittany Lions face Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. James Franklin’s team is looking for its fourth consecutive victory and a 10-2 finish.
Watch: Boiling Springs senior swimmers talk about hard work, dedication and good times
Members of the Boiling Springs swimming team took time to visit and chat with PennLive during Winter Media Day earlier this month at Cumberland Valley High School. Below, senior swimmers Jillian Stine and Braelen More spoke about their expectations for the new season:
Ex-Penn College president stands to get $4M in termination suit settlement
The former president of the Pennsylvania College of Technology stands to receive $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit over his 2015 firing by a Chicago area community college. The board of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on Nov. 10 voted to drop counterclaims against Robert L....
PennLive.com
Did the two Pa. singers make it to the Top 10 on ‘The Voice’?
A Pennsylvania native is now in the Top 10 on the NBC hit singing competition show, “The Voice.”. The Top 13 artists performed on Monday. The results of the overnight voting were revealed last night. “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. LIVE STREAM: NBC on...
4 things to know about State College’s new police complaint process
STATE COLLEGE — On March 20, 2019, a State College police officer shot and killed Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man experiencing a mental health crisis. The shooting marked the first time in State College Police Department history that an officer killed someone. The community responded with outrage, sparking a series of follow-up actions by the State College Borough Council. One was to establish the Community Oversight Board, a group of civilians tasked with oversight of the police.
Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.
A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
Man sentenced to eight years in state prison for knife attack in Cumberland County
CARLISLE - A Carlisle man will spend more than eight years in prison for a knife attack last winter that left another borough man hospitalized for about a week in February. Floyd Robinson, 48, formerly of the 100 block of West North Street, was convicted of aggravated assault charges stemming from the crime in a jury trial earlier this year.
Traffic switch planned for Route 22 bridge project in Perry County: PennDOT
A contractor is expected to implement a long-term traffic switch at a project to replace the eastbound and westbound Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County. On Nov. 29, both lanes of traffic on the newly constructed eastbound Route 22 bridge will be shifted to the...
Morning inspection planned Wednesday on Market Street Bridge: PennDOT
An inspection is planned for tomorrow on the Market Street Bridge between the boroughs of Lemoyne and Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in Dauphin County. There will be as lane restriction on eastbound (downstream) side of the bridge from approximately 9 a.m. to noon so a crane can be placed on the bridge for the inspection, a press release said.
Cumberland County business builds charcuterie boards that are ‘the life of the party’
Ali Grothe creates works of art through her new business Bella Graze Custom Charcuterie. Using cured meats, cheeses, fried fruits, vegetables and other items, Grothe crafts elaborate boards, boxes and tables for parties, ranging from birthdays and football tailgates to holiday gatherings. She recently launched the business as part of...
