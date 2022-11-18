Read full article on original website
Kimberly Elkins
6d ago
so, he had a gun on him the whole time. The bus trip up. The entire play. The bus trip back to campus. THEN he shot his classmates up. On the damn bus. I heard one of these poor men was sleeping. Not second degree, this was 1st degree premeditated murder of these nice young men
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
Did UVA's Threat Assessment Team overlook red flags prior to fatal shooting?
In the wake of the deadly shootings of three UVA football players, Bill Leighty, Tim Kaine's former chief of staff, said he thinks the university made some mistakes.
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
VA Police say Additional Threats Received
wina.com
GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
78-year-old man killed in crash in Spotsylvania
When emergency personnel got to the scene, they found a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses reported the Toyota was heading east on Courthouse Road when it crossed the center line and hit the Infiniti head-on before overturning and hitting a tree.
NBC12
2 people killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Powhatan County Tuesday morning. Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m. A pickup truck and sedan collided at the intersection,...
‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
fredericksburg.today
Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
WSLS
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with robbery at Lynchburg convenience store
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 34-year-old woman is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a cash register and assaulting a clerk at the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say they received a report of the robbery shortly after 8:30 a.m. and were told...
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a 36-year-old man just north of Batesville.
cbs19news
Crozet resident killed in crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
WHSV
Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
cbs19news
Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Single-vehicle crash on Dick Woods Lane takes life of Crozet man
A Crozet man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Lane on Monday. Francisco Javier Loya, 36, died at the scene of the 4:58 p.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle...
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
