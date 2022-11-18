ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 4

Kimberly Elkins
6d ago

so, he had a gun on him the whole time. The bus trip up. The entire play. The bus trip back to campus. THEN he shot his classmates up. On the damn bus. I heard one of these poor men was sleeping. Not second degree, this was 1st degree premeditated murder of these nice young men

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wina.com

GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

2 people killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Powhatan County Tuesday morning. Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m. A pickup truck and sedan collided at the intersection,...
POWHATAN COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Crozet resident killed in crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
NEW MARKET, VA
cbs19news

Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy