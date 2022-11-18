Read full article on original website
Volunteers have cold hands but warm hearts for The Great Community Pass
Great Barrington — More than 30 volunteers took part in the first-ever Great Community Pass on Sunday, November 20. The event was a way of distributing food donated by customers from The Berkshire Co-op to The People’s Pantry. According to organizers, the idea for the event harkens back...
Community venue Dewey Hall is seeking support
Sheffield — The nonprofit organization that is behind the programming and operations of Dewey Hall has started its annual fundraising campaign. According to its website, the building, located at 91 Main Street, was built in 1887 in memory of Orville Dewey and was designed by Boston architect William Ralph Emerson. Over the years, concerts, cultural events, lectures, community discussions, ice cream socials, and farmers markets have all been held at the building.
BITS & BYTES: Thankful 5K; Pumpkin decorating; Community sing; Little Reds play reading; Holiday Flea Market; Pamela Berkeley art show
Pittsfield— The MountainOne Thankful 5K will take place on Thursday, November 24th at 8:30 a.m. All are invited to come walk, run, or volunteer. The course will start and finish at 34 Depot St in Downtown Pittsfield. Bib number and Beanie pick up will be at BRC in Allendale...
Hearing on The Foundry special permit goes on — and on — then continued to fourth hearing
West Stockbridge — The third public hearing on The Foundry’s application for a special permit lasted for more than three hours on Monday, November 21. By the time the hearing ended around 10 p.m., it seemed as if Foundry owner Amy Brentano was not close at all to resolving any of the issues surrounding the special permit application with members of the Planning Board or Truc Nguyen, co-owner of the neighboring restaurant Truc’s Orient Express.
Helen Rose (Fulco) Zanetti, 92, of Great Barrington
Helen Rose (Fulco) Zanetti, 92, of Great Barrington passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox. Helen was born in Great Barrington on July 16, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Louis Sr. and Helene (Budzinski) Fulco. Helen was predeceased...
BITS & BYTES: Thanksgiving Housy Hustle; Mary Ann Palermo & First Take Band; Castle of our Skins concert; Winterlights; Groundwater Depletion lecture
Thanksgiving Housy Hustle: First Ever Rail Trail Run/Walk Event Open to All. Great Barrington— On November 24, Thanksgiving morning in Housatonic, the first ever “Housy Hustle” rail trail fun run takes place at 9:30 a.m., starting and ending at St. Bridget’s Cemetery on Van Deusenville Road.
West Stockbridge used to be a welcoming town
As a resident of West Stockbridge for more than a decade, I have never witnessed extreme divides in my town due to an issue that can be easily resolved and mediated. All of us in town want all businesses in downtown West Stockbridge to thrive. But thriving businesses should not be at the expense of others. In this matter, I want to express my disappointment and frustration with the town’s failure to address the contention between The Foundry, Truc’s Orient Express, and the Nguyen family residence.
BITS & BYTES: “Give Thanks” Dance; “Who We Are” Screening; Open Auditions; The Wizard of Oz; “An Old Fashioned Christmas” exhibit
Sheffield— Join the Race Brook Lodge for a very special Dance Lab gathering featuring an Ecstatic Dance journey with DJ Omar Aena on Saturday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. The event will begin with a guided movement class, followed by a free-form Ecstatic Dance. This will be a safe and inclusive space, welcoming people from all walks of life to freely express themselves through movement. No prior dance experience is required, just come as you are.
John (Jack) M. Watson, 89, of Great Barrington
John (Jack) M. Watson, lifelong civic leader, passed off his torch of light on November 4, 2022, at the age of 89, to those who will carry on his heartfelt duty to community and philanthropy. Jack was born to John S. and Lavinia Thatcher Watson in Great Barrington. Jack was...
Thanksgiving as it was: Remembering my family all together in my youth
Note from the author: Enjoy a nostalgic series of vignettes exploring my youthful adventures centered around Osceola Park and its neighborhood in Pittsfield during the late 1950s and early 1960s. These first-person tales reminisce about my life and that of my childhood playmates when we were between seven and 12 years old. The descriptions presented here do contain copious kernels of truth supplemented by a mix of exaggeration and frivolity. As my friend Bob O’Neil used to say, “never let truth get in the way of a good story.”
Benefit for Music School, Music in Common on December 14
Lenox — A benefit concert for the Berkshire Music School and Music in Common will be held on Wednesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at The Church on the Hill. Performers for the concert will include musicians Wanda Houston, Billy Keane, and Matt Cusson. The event is organized by...
Fire District Prudential Committee has no interest in operating HWW
Great Barrington — After meeting with the Select Board on Monday, November 21, members of the Fire District Prudential Committee have made it clear that the district is not interested in operating or managing the Housatonic Water Works system. The Fire District serves approximately 1,600 properties, while HWW serves...
PREVIEW: Buster Keaton’s ‘Steamboat Bill, Jr.’ with live music from Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin in Sheffield
Sheffield — You’ve probably seen the old silent footage: The facade of a two-story building falls down around a lone figure who avoids injury by standing in the precise location of an open window. Several filmmakers have pulled off the same stunt, but it was Buster Keaton, in 1928, who first made it famous in “Steamboat Bill, Jr.,” one of dozens of silent films for which Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin have created scores for numerous labels including Criterion, KinoLorber, Milestone, and Flicker Alley. And on Saturday, November 26, at Dewey Memorial Hall (91 Main Street, Sheffield) at 7 p.m., the two will provide live music to accompany a screening of “Steamboat Bill, Jr.”
CHP is supporting families with disabilities through lived experiences
Great Barrington — Perhaps the single most valuable asset Rania Markham brings to her work with Community Health Program’s (CHP) Family Services is lived experience—something no amount of education or on-the-job training can mimic. (Which is not to suggest this gift comes without struggle.) Almost five years ago, Markham’s youngest of three children—a son named Zachary—was referred to Shriners Children’s in Springfield where he ultimately received a diagnosis of autism. Despite the chaotic flurry of emotions that followed, Markham leaned into a particularly powerful piece of advice from a doctor there that remains with her today: It’s better to have the diagnosis and the services available, regardless of whether or not you use them, than to miss out on getting your child the help he needs—it’s not going to do any harm.
