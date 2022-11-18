Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington organization feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic and high inflation have left more families turning to help, this holiday season, to put a thanksgiving meal on the table. Wednesday, one organization helped feed hundreds and their work doesn’t stop there. The Lexington Rescue Mission expects to feed at least 500...
WKYT 27
UK president addresses the university weeks after viral assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to the viral assault on campus earlier this month. President Capilouto says, in a nearly seven-minute video, that certain moments don’t slip his memory, as he recounts an incident just a few years ago when he witnessed racial slurs being shouted at students.
WKYT 27
Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going. Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You...
WKYT 27
WATCH | EKU resident assistant accused of rape
WATCH | Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race. WATCH | Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals. Updated: 6 hours ago. Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals. County by County, Pt. 1 (11/21/2022) Updated: 6 hours ago.
WKYT 27
Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus. A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur. Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is...
WKYT 27
Lexington LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - News of the deadly shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs is hitting communities across the county, including right here in Lexington. We spoke to a community activist who says they’re of course sad and deeply hurt, but say they refuse to live in fear.
WKYT 27
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug. Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse. According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl Sunday afternoon. We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.
WKYT 27
Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
WKYT 27
Good Question: How did turkey become the traditional Thanksgiving food?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of you are going to be eating turkey on Thanksgiving, but why that specific animal?. Good Question: How did turkey become the traditional food we eat at Thanksgiving?. A: We all were taught in school about the first feast in 1621, but food historian...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins. Governor Andy Beshear, this week, issued an executive order to give ‘limited’ approval to the medical use of marijuana. In the election, voters defeated two constitutional amendments the governor opposed, one on legislative power and the other on abortion. However, the republican super majorities in the state house and senate grew even larger.
WKYT 27
Bourbon company announces $600 million investment to expand operations in Laurel County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In what is being called the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky, a Louisville-based bourbon company will spend $600 million to expand into Laurel County. Governor Andy Beshear and officials with Sazerac Co. announced the move on Wednesday. “This is a significant investment in...
WKYT 27
Recycle your cooking oil at Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can go green this Black Friday by recycling your used cooking oil at the Gobble Grease Toss. If you fried your turkey on Thanksgiving, you can turn in your used cooking oil to be recycled for free on Friday, Nov. 25, at Redwood Cooperative School, 166 Crestwood Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WKYT 27
Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from National Guard Armory
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen vehicle. Sheriff Chris Flynn said a tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory over the weekend. If you have any information about where this incident, you are asked...
WKYT 27
Fleming Co. teen performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions will line the streets of New York City tomorrow for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. From gigantic floats to marching bands the annual parade draws people from all across the country. Several Kentuckians will be among those taking part, including a Fleming County...
WKYT 27
TSA gives tips on what food items you’re allowed to bring on a plane
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only days away from Thanksgiving. As you hop aboard your favorite airline to family and friends, be aware that Butterball turkey, casseroles, gravy, and any other fixings you plan on taking, may not make it through TSA with your carry-on baggage. TSA regional spokesperson...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
WKYT 27
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
WKYT 27
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in southern Kentucky. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault. The sheriff’s office says Kelly...
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo. Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the other vehicle involved was an SUV. A driver was transported to the...
