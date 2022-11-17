Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
wflx.com
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
visitindianrivercounty.com
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County
So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
wqcs.org
Martin County Wins Best Restored Shores Award
Martin County - Monday November 21, 2022: Twin Rivers Park is located on the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Faced with an eroding shoreline, Martin County worked with Applied Technology and Management to stabilize the shore and create salt marsh and mangrove habitat. What was once an eroding shoreline is now a vibrant habitat flourishing along a natural shoreline.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School
A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
wqcs.org
City of Port St. Lucie: The Thanksgiving Holiday Affects Solid Waste Schedule
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: With Thanksgiving approaching, the City of Port St. Lucie is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after turkey day. As a result of holiday, the following schedule will be in effect for the collection of garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)
Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Christmas Calendar of Events
Port St. Lucie - Saturday November 19, 2022: The Holiday season is upon us, and Port St. Lucie has a variety of events for all to enjoy! Deck the season with all things merry by saving these dates for your friends and family. Join in the fun with these upcoming events:
wflx.com
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for help finding whoever is behind recent armed robberies of mail carriers around the state. Two armed robberies over the weekend targeted mail carriers in Delray Beach in the 4000 block of Village Drive and in the area of the Grove Park Apartments in Port St. Lucie.
Fort Pierce complex without water after owner fails to pay utility bills
Water at a Fort Pierce apartment complex was shut off Thursday without notice, and people who live there are frustrated.
11 Upcoming Local Events to Enjoy
Gather loved ones for concerts, charity events, museum tours, festive holiday fun, and more around Vero Beach
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Lights Up the Holiday Season
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 200,000 LEDs will illuminate Port St. Lucie from dusk to dawn until Jan. 1, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. The City has planned family-friendly activities throughout the season, including dazzling lights and displays,...
luxury-houses.net
A Rarely Oceanfront Estate in Vero Beach Florida with Impeccable Design and High End Finishes Hits The Market for $23.9 Million
1840 S Highway A1a Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 1840 S Highway A1a, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront estate in Vero’s coveted Estate Section, fully furnished and turnkey on a 1,000 ft deep lot on the area’s widest, naturally accreting beach. This Home in Vero Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1840 S Highway A1a, please contact O’Dare Boga Group (Phone: 772-713-5899) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
More customers of Fort Pierce electric company call Contact 5 with complaints
After Contact 5 aired a story containing allegations against a Fort Pierce electric company, more customers came forward to Contact 5 with similar complaints.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
foxsports640.com
Two women hospitalized after altercation in Ft. Pierce
(FORT PIERCE, FL) – Two women were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police…
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Gardens resident wins $1 million in Mega Millions
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens resident won the second tier prize of $1 million in Mega Millions. The winning ticket was purchased at A&M Discount Beverage #32 on 8057 N Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The next drawing for Mega Millions is on...
WPBF News 25
'The need is tremendous': Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals handed out in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It was a busy Monday morning in Port St. Lucie as volunteers were hard at work, handing out meals to those who really need them this holiday season. Before the sun even rose Monday morning, cars upon cars lined up at Clover Park. Just a few hours later, more than 750 holiday meals would be handed out a few days before Thanksgiving.
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening.
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
Comments / 0