MLW is looking for a new edit for video packages for the company. The company posted an opening for a Video Package Editor, which you can see the full listing for below:. Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.

2 DAYS AGO