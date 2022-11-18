Read full article on original website
MLW Posts Opening For Editor Of Video Packages
MLW is looking for a new edit for video packages for the company. The company posted an opening for a Video Package Editor, which you can see the full listing for below:. Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper
Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow have become face-to-face, as the AEW star showed up at the rapper’s Miami concert and confronted him. TNZ reports that Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Gray made an appearance at the rapper’s top on his Millenium Tour at FTX Arena on Sunday and had an exchange with him while he was meeting with fans. Security got involved and dragged the AEW trio away.
New Poster Released For HBO’s The Last Of Us
HBO’s The Last Of Us arrives in January, and a new poster for the show has been released. WarnerMedia released the new poster on Wednesday, featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie set against a post-apocalyptic city. You can check it out below. The series, which...
Damian Priest Was Asked to Read For a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role
Damian Priest was asked to read for a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the WWE star was asked to read for a “significant role” in the film that, according to sources, was either the main antagonist of Namor or one of the other featured members of Namor’s underwater nation of Talokan.
WWE News: 24/7 WWE Channel Coming to Foxtel Next Month, Asuka Visits Little Tokyo, Raw Video Highlights
– Foxtel in Australia has announced that it’s getting a 24/7 WWE channel coming on December 6. It will feature all the WWE premium live events as well. You can check out a promo clip on the announcement below:. – Asuka checked out Little Toky in Los Angeles in...
Bobby Lashley Is Filming a Reality Show About House Flipping
Bobby Lashley has a new TV project outside of the ring, filming a reality show about house flipping. Lashley spoke with Sidewalks Entertainment host Lori Rosales for a new interview and revealed that he’s been filming the show, which he didn’t give a name for. “A big thing...
