Oregon public defender shortage: nearly 300 cases dismissed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Courts in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, have dismissed nearly 300 cases this year, including felonies, due to a shortage of public defenders. Mike Schmidt, the county's top prosecutor, calls the shortage “an urgent threat to public safety" and released a tally showing that more than 700 low-income defendants lack legal representation. Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years but worsened during the pandemic. The state has been sued twice this year for failing to provide public defenders in a timely manner. While the original lawsuit was dismissed, a similar second suit was filed last month.
HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who got a new lease on life after a ground-breaking heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and recipient got to meet the family of the woman who gave it to her. Miriam Nieves, 62, on Tuesday eagerly hugged the mother and sisters of Brittany Newton, a 30-year old Louisiana woman whose heart she received earlier this year in what doctors at Montefiore Medical Center say was the first heart transplant from an HIV-positive donor to an HIV-positive recipient. The transplant happened in April. In order to find a match, doctors at the hospital expanded their search to include HIV-positive donors.
Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species. Environmental groups said Monday in a petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that it was an error to take manatees off the endangered list in 2017, leaving the slow-moving marine mammals listed only as threatened. Under the Endangered Species Act, species are considered endangered if they are in danger of extinction. State statistics show a record 1,100 manatees died in 2021 mainly from starvation. This year, at least 736 manatee deaths were reported as of Nov. 11.
Lottery ticket worth more than half a million dollars sold at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (NBC) - An Illinois lottery player has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Illinois Lottery, someone scored a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. The winning ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S....
Warmer temperatures are on tap for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- More nice weather leads up to Thanksgiving for Central Illinois. After reaching the low-to-mid-50s Monday, it'll be several degrees warmer today and tomorrow. We'll top out in the mid-to-upper-50s this afternoon and close in on 60° Wednesday. Abundant sunshine is on tap today and tomorrow. A few...
Weather warm-up this week across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy warmer temperatures for the week of Thanksgiving. After a very breezy and cold weekend, the coldest of the fall season, a warm-up started Sunday. Decatur woke up to a low of 13° Sunday, but it warmed into the upper-30s. Today, high temperatures will...
Warm weather kicks off the Thanksgiving holiday across Central Illinois
(WAN WEATHER) - Rain chances are in our Thanksgiving forecast, but it'll be a warm one today. Central Illinois high temperatures will reach the low-60s today as many people hit the road for Thanksgiving. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. A few light rain showers are possible Thursday...
More Than $9 million to address Educational and Career Programming Equity in Illinois
To help address education and unemployment gaps, the Illinois Community College Board has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 26 community colleges throughout Illinois. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove barriers to completing their education and...
11-23 High School Boys Basketball Highlights
(WAND) -- High school boys basketball in the state of Illinois is in full force. The WAND Sports Team made it out to three games tonight. Check out the scores and highlights.
Memorial Health implements temporary visitor restrictions at hospitals due to respiratory illnesses
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The restrictions will apply...
