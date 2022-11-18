COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News has obtained old arrest papers, and in them, a man reportedly told his family that he wanted to be the next mass killer. Sources confirm to 11 News the man in the arrest papers is the same man as the accused Club Q gunman. Investigators will not confirm if the accused gunman is tied to the arrest of a man with the same exact name, and same exact birthday back in the summer of 2021. The old case is not showing up in public court records. The records appear to be sealed. There’s no public record that Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested in the summer of 2021.

