ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

1 child rushed to the hospital following ice rescue in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon in Colorado following an ice rescue operation. West Metro Fire first reported the rescue effort at about 3 p.m. According to the agency, four kids were reportedly out on the ice at Roxburough Park. The area is south of Chatfield State Park. According to a spokesperson with the department, three of the kids were able to get out to safety, one child was in the water for an unknown period of time.
ROXBOROUGH PARK, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs City Council to vote Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by $30 per month this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by about $30 per month this winter. Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a decrease to both electric and natural gas rates on Nov. 16. According to CSU, this fall, rates were set based on higher projected natural gas costs. Approaching winter, temperatures have been milder than expected across the United States. This has resulted in additional storage and supply, which has helped to bring down the price.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo Police warn of heavy law enforcement presence near Belmont Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were warning of a large law enforcement presence in a Pueblo neighborhood on Wednesday. Just before 3:30 p.m. authorities asked the public to avoid an area near Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane. The intersection is just northeast of Belmont Park. As more information becomes available...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Controlled burn ignited debris fire in Pueblo County Monday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A controlled burn ignited a debris fire in Pueblo County. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office posted to their social media Monday afternoon that a controlled burn of brush and weeds ignited a debris pile north of the Nature Center. It caused smoke to be visible in Pueblo & Pueblo West.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in Saturday’s Club Q shooting made their first public appearance since the violent attack via video in court on Wednesday. While the justice system plays out, the Colorado Springs community is continuing to put their focus on the victims and heroes tied to this tragedy. Click here to donate to help the victims, click here for more on what one of the people police are hailing as heroic had to say about what unfolded over the weekend.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

KKTV obtains old arrest papers likely tied to Club Q shooting suspect for alleged bomb threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News has obtained old arrest papers, and in them, a man reportedly told his family that he wanted to be the next mass killer. Sources confirm to 11 News the man in the arrest papers is the same man as the accused Club Q gunman. Investigators will not confirm if the accused gunman is tied to the arrest of a man with the same exact name, and same exact birthday back in the summer of 2021. The old case is not showing up in public court records. The records appear to be sealed. There’s no public record that Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested in the summer of 2021.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy