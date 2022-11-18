Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Thanksgiving travel expected to hit pre-pandemic levels for Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - AAA Colorado’s travel forecast for Thanksgiving has the state back at 2019 levels. That was already a record breaking year for travel, so whether you’re driving or flying to your holiday destination, make sure you are prepared. “This year we’re going to see...
1 child rushed to the hospital following ice rescue in Colorado
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon in Colorado following an ice rescue operation. West Metro Fire first reported the rescue effort at about 3 p.m. According to the agency, four kids were reportedly out on the ice at Roxburough Park. The area is south of Chatfield State Park. According to a spokesperson with the department, three of the kids were able to get out to safety, one child was in the water for an unknown period of time.
Colorado Springs City Council to vote Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by $30 per month this winter
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on decreasing utility rates by about $30 per month this winter. Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a decrease to both electric and natural gas rates on Nov. 16. According to CSU, this fall, rates were set based on higher projected natural gas costs. Approaching winter, temperatures have been milder than expected across the United States. This has resulted in additional storage and supply, which has helped to bring down the price.
Non-profit builds altars to memorialize victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Signs of solidarity are pouring in from all over the country for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting at a gay bar left five people dead and 19 others injured. The Los Angeles based non-profit Classroom for Compassion arrived at Club...
Pueblo Police warn of heavy law enforcement presence near Belmont Park
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were warning of a large law enforcement presence in a Pueblo neighborhood on Wednesday. Just before 3:30 p.m. authorities asked the public to avoid an area near Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane. The intersection is just northeast of Belmont Park. As more information becomes available...
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs was under investigation Wednesday night. Police tell 11 news they received the call at about 6 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The public can expect a major traffic impact between Galley Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.
2 arrested after reported stabbing and a deputy getting punched south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges following an incident south of Colorado Springs Monday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting someone called in a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Forest Road just before 8:40 p.m. The neighborhood is in the Stratmoor area.
2 hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado Springs are identifying two people who are being hailed as heroes following a tragedy that unfolded at a nightclub, claiming the lives of five people. The five people killed include Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance, Ashley Paugh, Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump....
Navy identifies Club Q victim, someone with the same name police credit with stopping the gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As KKTV 11 News works to learn more about the victims in the Club Q shooting along with highlighting the heroic actions of several people, the U.S. Navy is confirming one of the people injured is a sailor. “Information Systems Technician Second Class Thomas James...
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.
Husband of Club Q shooting suspect shares memories of Ashley Paugh
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Ashley Paugh. The following statement was provided to 11 News from a family liaison on behalf of Ashley’s husband, Kurt Paugh:
Controlled burn ignited debris fire in Pueblo County Monday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A controlled burn ignited a debris fire in Pueblo County. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office posted to their social media Monday afternoon that a controlled burn of brush and weeds ignited a debris pile north of the Nature Center. It caused smoke to be visible in Pueblo & Pueblo West.
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in Saturday’s Club Q shooting made their first public appearance since the violent attack via video in court on Wednesday. While the justice system plays out, the Colorado Springs community is continuing to put their focus on the victims and heroes tied to this tragedy. Click here to donate to help the victims, click here for more on what one of the people police are hailing as heroic had to say about what unfolded over the weekend.
KKTV obtains old arrest papers likely tied to Club Q shooting suspect for alleged bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News has obtained old arrest papers, and in them, a man reportedly told his family that he wanted to be the next mass killer. Sources confirm to 11 News the man in the arrest papers is the same man as the accused Club Q gunman. Investigators will not confirm if the accused gunman is tied to the arrest of a man with the same exact name, and same exact birthday back in the summer of 2021. The old case is not showing up in public court records. The records appear to be sealed. There’s no public record that Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested in the summer of 2021.
Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. A media liaison for the family of Kelly Loving shared a statement with the public on behalf of her sister, Tiffany Loving:. “My condolences go out to...
WATCH: Long time Club Q DJ talks memories and hopes for Colorado Springs club after mass shooting
"We will get through this," says Club Q owner during vigil. Two vigils hosted for those killed and injured in Club Q shooting. Vigil honoring the lives lost and those injured in the Club Q shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. WATCH: The latest on Club Q shooting as of...
Family of Raymond Green Vance, one of the Club Q victims, shares how he will be missed unbearably
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Raymond Green Vance. A statement from his family was shared with 11 News by their media liaison:. “On November...
Remembering Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump, two men killed in the Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from loved ones of two of the victims from the Club Q shooting. Friends and family of Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump have confirmed with 11 News that these two, sadly passed away from their injuries. 11 News Reporter Brian Sherrod...
