ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rivers, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Food Study Reveals What an Ideal Indiana Thanksgiving Plate Looks Like

Take a moment and picture the perfect plate of food on Thanksgiving. What does that look like? Your plate will surely include some meat, a couple of side dishes, and if your plate is big enough, a dessert or two. So, which of those things are you going with? Keep your plate in mind – we’ll come back to that in a little bit.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Will Indiana See Snow on Christmas Weekend? Here’s What the Farmer’s Almanac Says

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? It sounds like you may want to keep the rain boots and winter coats handy. Now personally when it comes to snow, cold, and wintertime I'm not a big fan, but I am willing to admit that there is something extra special about snow on Christmas. Unfortunately, here in southern Indiana, there have only been a few Christmases that I can remember where they were actually snowy. In 2021 Christmas was actually the perfect Spring day outside and was super warm! But what is in the cards for 2022? Let's look to the trusty Farmer's Almanac!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Warming just in time for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Pet Friendly Adventures in Kentucky

Are you looking for some travel locations to enjoy with man and women's best friend? There are many places in Kentucky to venture to with your canine companion! Just look at all these options!. Horse Cave KOA. The KOA in Horse Cave Kentucky offers pet-friendly cabin rentals and camping sites...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Indiana’s Favorite Christmas Town Featured in New Holiday Ad for USPS

Have you seen the new holiday ad for the United States Postal Service? It features a very familiar Christmas-themed town located right here in the tri-state!. The newest ad for the holiday season has been unveiled by the United States Postal Service featuring many locations in America with Christmas-themed towns, including our very own Santa Claus, Indiana. The new commercial is aptly titled "Holiday Ready" as the goal of the ad is to share the message of gift-giving, and shipping throughout the holiday season with USPS. The 30-second ad takes potential customers on a cross-country road trip and features locations such as Holiday Hills in Illinois, Snowflake in Arizona, Garland located in Texas, North Pole in New York, and Santa Claus here in southern Indiana. The commercial also features the song "Holiday Road" by Lindsey Buckingham.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]

It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Another record low at 17, but warmer weather finally returns

For the second morning in a row Paducah fell to a record low temperature, but an improvement of more than 20 degrees will get us back to normal ranges in time for Thanksgiving. Sunday's low of 17 replaced the previous record of 20 reached most recently on the same day...
PADUCAH, KY
WBKR

This is How Two Kentucky Sisters Built Profitable Business

Kentucky sisters Alyssa and Evelyn Nichols of Magical Maids Lip Balm are successful entrepreneurs. At just 9 and 7 years old, they're making a name for themselves all across Kentucky. The two sisters have succeeded in building a thriving business together while attending school, playing sports, upon their many other hobbies. Who doesn't love a great start-up story?
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

How to Survive Severe Winter Weather in Kentucky

PICTURE IT: Kentucky. 2009. Ice storm. Yeah, I have PTSD from that winter too. So, every winter I get prepared. While the preparations for severe winter weather are not a whole lot different than they would be for any other natural disaster preparations, there are some things that are different that need to be taken into account.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Thanksgiving food do's and don'ts for dog owners

PADUCAH — With Thanksgiving comes gatherings—and that means food. But that also means dog owners need to make sure their pets aren't eating food that's harmful. Austin Pickler is at the dog park with her pet. It'll be her dog's first Thanksgiving. But Pickler knows the harm certain...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Theatre places first in state competition

The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer. The play is...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy