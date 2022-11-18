Read full article on original website
Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia
KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the U.N. Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
Republicans have been hard at work pointing fingers at the culprits responsible for the disappointing results of the mid-term elections. They would be better off pointing fingers in the direction of strategies that will produce better results in 2024. Mitch McConnell has been blamed for losing the Senate by misdirecting the funds at his disposal to his favorite candidates rather than to Republicans in close races. Whether or not that criticism is fair, McConnell had to overcome a phalanx of senators who voted against him...
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea
For any of us who hoped to see things quiet down and all who hoped civility, kindness and graciousness would return after the elections, we likely have missed that boat. Cherie Beasley would have been a great senator for North Carolina. Years of judicial experience represent competence and savvy in the public sphere that few people have. Instead of Justice Beasley, the people of North Carolina elected Ted Budd to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy condemns ‘energy terror’ at UN meeting after 10 die in latest mass strikes
Ukraine president calls on security council to take action against Russia; EU negotiations fail to agree price cap on Russian oil
