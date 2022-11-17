Texas Rangers to host 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field

Buy Now Chuck Morgan, Texas Rangers executive vice president and public address announcer, speaks during a press conference after MLB awarded the Texas Rangers the 2024 All-Star Game outside Globe Life Field in Arlington on Thursday. (Elías Valverde II/DMN

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced at the conclusion of Thursday’s ownership meetings in New York that the Rangers’ bid, co-sponsored by the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, had been selected to host the 94th All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024. The game is scheduled for July 16.

The Rangers have previously hosted one other All-Star Game, the 1995 Midsummer Classic, which was won by the National League on MVP Jeff Conine’s eighth-inning home run. It was played in the second season at what was then The Ballpark in Arlington.