Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury. Rosa agreed to...
More on WWE’s Decision To Sign Gabi Butler
As previously reported, WWE signed Gabi Butler, gymnast and cheerleader, to a deal as part of their NIL program. Butler was also featured on the Netflix series Cheer. PWInsider reports that the decision to sign Butler at least partially came from talks she had with Stephanie McMahon at Summerslam back in July.
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released
Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:
Bryan Danielson on What He Would Want to Do for His Last Match Ever
– During a recent edition of One Fall with Ron Funches, AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about what he envisions for his last wrestling match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bryan Danielson on his last match: “I would like to wrestle until, I would like to wrestle a match...
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Was ‘Going Through The Motions’ In WWE After The Shield
Renee Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, and she recently weighed in on what she saw of Moxley in WWE after his run in The Shield. Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Various News: WCCW Featured on Tonight’s Tales From the Territories, New CZW Compilation PPVs for November
– A new episode of VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories debuts tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode is showcased World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW):. “WCCW was a pioneering promotion overseen by the legendary Fritz Von Erich, who turned all five of his sons into megastars while running wild shows at the Dallas Sportatorium.”
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.23.22
A cute lil tradition at my parents house is to go round the table and let everyone know what they thankful for. I typically give a joke of an answer, and this year, I plan on being thankful for my high top OG Chicagos, but I do want to express to all of you that I greatly appreciate my little corner of the internet where a bunch of middle aged misfits watch dudes wrestle and talk shit bout it. From Bingo to typos to Royal Rumbles to inside jokes I think only us would ever understand, thank you all. For those UnAmericans, just assume this is a random post of gratitude.
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
CMLL Wrestlers Announced for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania 2023
– NJPW has announced the full luchador lineup for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania. The event is scheduled for February 2023. The tour is scheduled to run from February 22-28. Here are all the details and the talent list:. Estrella out in force for CMLL Fantasticamania 2023!. Luchador lineup revealed. Plenty...
Death Triangle Beats Elite On AEW Dynamite, Several CM Punk References In Match
Death Triangle went up another win against The Elite in their series on AEW Dynamite in a match with several references to CM Punk. The two teams faced off in the second match of their best of seven series in Chicago, with the AEW Trios Champions coming out ahead. The...
Spoiler On Main Event For ROH Final Battle
The main event for ROH Final Battle is set, with the spoiler now online. As noted in the AEW Rampage taping results from tonight, Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli at the December 10th ROH PPV. The stipulation to the match is that if Castagnoli...
Updated Betting Odds For Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE – Survivor Series – Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens +120 (6/5) Seth Rollins (c) -150 (2/3) Ronda Rousey (c) -4000 (1/40)
Matches Set For This Week’s Episode of NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:. * Aussie Open vs. Jakob Austin Young & Gregory Sharpe. * Juice Robinson vs. Jake Something. * Fred Rosser...
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.22.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re on the way to Deadline and that means we need to add some people to the card. There are five spots each for the Iron Survivor matches and all of them need to be filled. Other than that, we could use some matches of any kind and that is where we probably start tonight. Let’s get to it.
