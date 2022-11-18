ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Google has avoided mass layoffs so far, but employees worry their time may be coming

Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
CCTV Weekly Script 06/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on November 6, 2022. We begin this week's People of the Week with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. South Korea's Itaewon stampede has attracted a great deal of attention. A total of more than 300 people have been killed and injured as a result of the stampede. The accident is the most serious public safety incident in Korea since the sinking of the passenger ship "Seok-etsu" in 2014. The tragedy may pose a major challenge to President Yoon Seok-yeon's administration.
Taylor Swift's tour promoter says it had no choice but to work with Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift's tour promoter is shifting blame for the botched "Eras" ticket sale squarely onto the shoulders of Ticketmaster. AEG Presents rejected claims made by Ticketmaster and Live Nation's largest shareholder that the promoter chose to work with the ticketing site. "Ticketmaster's exclusive deals with the vast majority of venues...

