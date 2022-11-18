Read full article on original website
CNBC
Ye returns to Twitter with 'Shalom' post after previous restriction for antisemitic remarks
Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by the name Ye, posted his first tweets after a more than two-week silence. In October, Twitter locked Ye's account for a short time after the rapper posted a number of antisemitic remarks which escalated into threatening and hateful comments about Jewish people.
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time instituting a reorganization plan, ousts top exec
Bob Iger has already announced major restructuring plans on his second day as Disney CEO. CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
Calls for TikTok ban gain steam as Biden administration weighs deal
Calls for a TikTok ban get louder as Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) point out the security threat. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Microsoft bid for Activision likely to be blocked by FTC lawsuit: report
Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard could reportedly be blocked by an FTC lawsuit.
CNBC
Google has avoided mass layoffs so far, but employees worry their time may be coming
Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
CNBC
CCTV Weekly Script 06/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on November 6, 2022. We begin this week's People of the Week with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. South Korea's Itaewon stampede has attracted a great deal of attention. A total of more than 300 people have been killed and injured as a result of the stampede. The accident is the most serious public safety incident in Korea since the sinking of the passenger ship "Seok-etsu" in 2014. The tragedy may pose a major challenge to President Yoon Seok-yeon's administration.
CNBC
The future of parking is in New York — and it costs at least $300,000 per space
Hidden deep below some of New York City's most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces. The spots are only accessible to residents of buildings where the apartments will set you back several million. The rare amenity offers privacy and convenience to some of the city's...
CNBC
Taylor Swift's tour promoter says it had no choice but to work with Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift's tour promoter is shifting blame for the botched "Eras" ticket sale squarely onto the shoulders of Ticketmaster. AEG Presents rejected claims made by Ticketmaster and Live Nation's largest shareholder that the promoter chose to work with the ticketing site. "Ticketmaster's exclusive deals with the vast majority of venues...
