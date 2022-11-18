ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
Electrician checks every bulb before Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the moment the lights come on, an electrician checks every bulb to make sure the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony goes off without a hitch. Matt Deardorff is in charge of the lights that come to life on the Plaza. Every bulb, whether it's hanging, repairing, or replacing them, Deardorff has been doing it for 16 years.
Kansas City police investigate homicide near 55th, Swope Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a man's death in the 3700 block of East 56th Street. Police said officers were called to the area at about 1 p.m. on a welfare check and found an Alan Young, 32, down in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
Overland Park police called to near drowning at apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A near-drowning Tuesday evening in Overland Park sent a young boy to the hospital. Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to an apartment in the 6700 block of 146th Court. Authorities said the boy, who was described as being under 5 years...
