15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KMBC.com
Vehicle hit by gunfire on I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas - one person hurt
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — All southbound lanes of I-635 were closed on the Kansas side of the state line Wednesday as part of a police investigation. All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Kansas Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday as part of an investigation into shots fired.
KMBC.com
Electrician checks every bulb before Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the moment the lights come on, an electrician checks every bulb to make sure the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony goes off without a hitch. Matt Deardorff is in charge of the lights that come to life on the Plaza. Every bulb, whether it's hanging, repairing, or replacing them, Deardorff has been doing it for 16 years.
KMBC.com
Kansas City installs disks in pavement at certain intersections to deter dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new crackdown in Kansas City on what police officers call sideshows. Sideshows are characterized by a group of cars and people blocking off an intersection while a driver does donuts in that intersection. Last weekend, Kansas City police officers broke up a large...
1st home arrives to Eden Village, a living community for the houseless in KCK
Eden Village is a new mobile home village in Kansas City, Kansas — a permanent living community for those that are chronically homeless.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri saw two and a half weeks without a homicide for the first time in 5 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local advocacy groups are calling it a historic start to the month after a small break in violence in Kansas City, Missouri. This November, KCMO is seeing something that hasn't happened in five years. No one died from gun violence for two and a half weeks.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate homicide near 55th, Swope Parkway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a man's death in the 3700 block of East 56th Street. Police said officers were called to the area at about 1 p.m. on a welfare check and found an Alan Young, 32, down in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
Two killed in I-635 crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 635 and Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening.
KCTV 5
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a man being thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. A fan-captured cellphone video showed two men brawling on a bridge near...
KMBC.com
Nostalgia and eagerness on travelers' minds at the old KCI during its final holiday rush
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport expects to serve nearly 70,000 passengers Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving on two of the year’s busiest travel days. The airport will see a total of more than 350,000 over the entire holiday period. Airport officials are asking...
El Pollo Loco announces new restaurants in Kansas City area
Kansas City will soon experience El Pollo Loco, after the restaurant chain announced it plans to open eight new locations.
KMBC.com
2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KMBC.com
KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
If You Worry a Squirrel in This Missouri Town, You Go to Jail
I love weird laws and Missouri is full of them. This is a perfect example. In this town in the Show Me State, you will go directly to jail if you worry a squirrel and I can prove it with science. If you've never been there, Excelsior Springs is a...unique...
KMBC.com
Kansas City fire crews called to battle two-alarm fire on Gladstone Blvd. near Independence Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri firefighters battled an apartment fire late Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the building fire in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard near Independence Avenue just after 10 a.m. The two-alarm fire required the presence of multiple KCFD stations. More than...
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
KMBC.com
Overland Park police called to near drowning at apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A near-drowning Tuesday evening in Overland Park sent a young boy to the hospital. Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to an apartment in the 6700 block of 146th Court. Authorities said the boy, who was described as being under 5 years...
KMBC.com
Performers putting final touches on Evergy Plaza Lighting ceremony ahead of Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony performers are finalizing their acts. Performers met at Quixotic on Tuesday for one of their final rehearsals ahead of the show on Thursday night after months of preparation. “We just want to make people feel warm and loved and just...
