Killeen, TX

fox44news.com

Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

New Opportunity for Waco Seniors to have fun on Tuesdays

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Farmers Insurance and Grandson Home Health Care Service are providing seniors a fun reason to go out on Tuesdays. Starting this week, seniors will be able to play Tuesday bingo at George’s on Hewitt drive. Free prizes and coffee will be provided. It’s open to all seniors in the Waco […]
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
waco-texas.com

City Offices Closed for Thanksgiving

Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Thursday, November 24. Thursday’s routes will be picked up a day early on Wednesday, November 23. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. Cobbs Convenience Center and the Waco landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Coryell County Sheriff reminds community to be careful ahead of Thanksgiving

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County Scott Williams has issued a statement ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, reminding the community to stay safe during the celebrations. “As friends and family gather to celebrate Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I would like to remind local folks and those traveling to the area to keep their personal safety in mind," said Williams.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News

TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Municipal Court offers warrant forgiveness throughout December

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness throughout the month of December. The City says that citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested, and all warrant fees will be waived. An active warrant list was...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Woman dies in Saturday evening Lampasas crash

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment on another crash. A woman lost her life after crashing into another car in a deadly crash Saturday, according to Texas DPS Troopers. Around 3:46 p.m., Stephanie Diane Clements, 68, was driving a 2017 Mercedes...
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Pedestrian-vehicle collision kills Lampasas woman

A Lampasas woman is dead after a pedestrianvehicle collision in Coryell County on Thursday morning. Texas DPS Sgt. Brian Washko said the collision occurred on Interstate 14 at Bell Tower Road at 4 a.m. Texas DPS troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck while attempting to cross the interstate. Officials said Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, 30, was attempting to cross IH-14…
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
KILLEEN, TX
