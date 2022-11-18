Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
Killeen, Texas Gas Prices Some Of The Cheapest In The Country
(Killeen, Texas) - Bell County is doing it again, and this time, being cheap isn't a bad thing. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas prices in the country, with the state-wide average price of $2.97 per gallon. Finally Some Relief At The Pump. Millions of Texans, myself included,...
We Want Answers After Just Cooking And More In Harker Heights, Texas Caught Fire
(Harker Heights, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure how the fire started at Just Cooking And More in Harker Heights, but what I can say is that my prayers definitely go out to the owner and every one of his staff members. JUST COOKING AND MORE IS NOT JUST...
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
Ha! Killeen, Texas Judge Announces Warrant Forgiveness in Hilarious Video
Here's some good news to warm up to this season. The Municipal Court in Killeen, Texas is offering warrant forgiveness throughout December. The bonus is the video Judge Kris Krishna put out announcing this early Christmas gift. Lol! Stay with me here. 'Tis The Season To Forgive Warrants. So, beginning...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
fox44news.com
Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
New Opportunity for Waco Seniors to have fun on Tuesdays
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Farmers Insurance and Grandson Home Health Care Service are providing seniors a fun reason to go out on Tuesdays. Starting this week, seniors will be able to play Tuesday bingo at George’s on Hewitt drive. Free prizes and coffee will be provided. It’s open to all seniors in the Waco […]
fox7austin.com
Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the...
waco-texas.com
City Offices Closed for Thanksgiving
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Thursday, November 24. Thursday’s routes will be picked up a day early on Wednesday, November 23. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. Cobbs Convenience Center and the Waco landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will...
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
Coryell County Sheriff reminds community to be careful ahead of Thanksgiving
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County Scott Williams has issued a statement ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, reminding the community to stay safe during the celebrations. “As friends and family gather to celebrate Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I would like to remind local folks and those traveling to the area to keep their personal safety in mind," said Williams.
Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News
TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
fox44news.com
Killeen Municipal Court offers warrant forgiveness throughout December
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness throughout the month of December. The City says that citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested, and all warrant fees will be waived. An active warrant list was...
KWTX
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
Woman dies in Saturday evening Lampasas crash
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment on another crash. A woman lost her life after crashing into another car in a deadly crash Saturday, according to Texas DPS Troopers. Around 3:46 p.m., Stephanie Diane Clements, 68, was driving a 2017 Mercedes...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Pedestrian-vehicle collision kills Lampasas woman
A Lampasas woman is dead after a pedestrianvehicle collision in Coryell County on Thursday morning. Texas DPS Sgt. Brian Washko said the collision occurred on Interstate 14 at Bell Tower Road at 4 a.m. Texas DPS troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck while attempting to cross the interstate. Officials said Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, 30, was attempting to cross IH-14…
KWTX
Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
US105
Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2