Killeen, TX

fox44news.com

Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Military teams up with Operation Phantom Support to provide holiday meals in Killeen

We're in the spirit of giving. With inflation high and economic professionals saying things can get tighter. Military Police on Fort Hood are giving back in any way they can. The 411 Military Police Brigade teamed up with Operation Phantom Support and will be donating over 3000 pounds of food to help families in the community this holiday season.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News

TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays

TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple Animal Shelter offers free pet adoptions for veterans

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Animal Shelter is offering a special deal for veterans looking for a new fuzzy friend, by waiving all adoption fees through the month of November. Pets for Vets gives those who have served an opportunity to adopt a new pet for free. The event began on Nov. 7, and will continue all the way until the end of the month on Nov. 30.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco to pick Lions Park, Kiddieland design firm, gather public input

The city of Waco is expected to name a design consultant soon for the former Lions Park site and get a public input process underway. In the meantime, the site has been leveled and cleared of all concrete. A fence around the city-owned property will remain up until the end of the month to allow seedlings and grass planted by city landscapers to take root and grow before too many people walk over them.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pactiv Evergreen Hosts Career Fair In Temple

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Temple is hosting a career fair for Pactiv Evergreen. It’s a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. Hired packers have a starting rate at $16 per hour and in-feed operators start at $17. The positions are for 12 […]
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Fire damages Harker Heights restaurant

Harker Heights (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant Wednesday morning. The first report of the fire came in at 9:05 a.m. at 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. That is the address of Just Cooking BBQ and More. When firefighters...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
