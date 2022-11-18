The city of Waco is expected to name a design consultant soon for the former Lions Park site and get a public input process underway. In the meantime, the site has been leveled and cleared of all concrete. A fence around the city-owned property will remain up until the end of the month to allow seedlings and grass planted by city landscapers to take root and grow before too many people walk over them.

