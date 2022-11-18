Read full article on original website
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
We Want Answers After Just Cooking And More In Harker Heights, Texas Caught Fire
(Harker Heights, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure how the fire started at Just Cooking And More in Harker Heights, but what I can say is that my prayers definitely go out to the owner and every one of his staff members. JUST COOKING AND MORE IS NOT JUST...
Military teams up with Operation Phantom Support to provide holiday meals in Killeen
We're in the spirit of giving. With inflation high and economic professionals saying things can get tighter. Military Police on Fort Hood are giving back in any way they can. The 411 Military Police Brigade teamed up with Operation Phantom Support and will be donating over 3000 pounds of food to help families in the community this holiday season.
Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News
TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays
TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
Food For Families food drive inspires Central Texans, young and old, to give and volunteer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Food For Families 2022 is already a record-breaking year with numbers still being tallied and days later we’re beginning to learn even more stories about the people behind the effort which made it such a big success. Merri Zilka, 73, a longtime resident of Speegleville...
Salvation Army of McLennan County providing Thanksgiving meals to community
WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army of McLennan County is making sure that everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will host a community meal for everyone in Waco who needs one. Serving turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and more, the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24.
10,000 veterans to be honored at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — Over 10,000 veterans will be remembered this weekend, as the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery hosts an event honoring those who have fallen. The ceremony will take place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. The...
Temple Animal Shelter offers free pet adoptions for veterans
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Animal Shelter is offering a special deal for veterans looking for a new fuzzy friend, by waiving all adoption fees through the month of November. Pets for Vets gives those who have served an opportunity to adopt a new pet for free. The event began on Nov. 7, and will continue all the way until the end of the month on Nov. 30.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
Waco to pick Lions Park, Kiddieland design firm, gather public input
The city of Waco is expected to name a design consultant soon for the former Lions Park site and get a public input process underway. In the meantime, the site has been leveled and cleared of all concrete. A fence around the city-owned property will remain up until the end of the month to allow seedlings and grass planted by city landscapers to take root and grow before too many people walk over them.
‘It doesn’t even feel real:’ McLennan Community College Dance Company practicing in the Big Apple for debut in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan Community College Dance Company is spending the week in New York City to practice final run-throughs before their debut performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Honestly, for me, it doesn’t even feel real yet,” Captain Kaylee Lynch said. The MCC...
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
Pactiv Evergreen Hosts Career Fair In Temple
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Temple is hosting a career fair for Pactiv Evergreen. It’s a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. Hired packers have a starting rate at $16 per hour and in-feed operators start at $17. The positions are for 12 […]
Fire damages Harker Heights restaurant
Harker Heights (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant Wednesday morning. The first report of the fire came in at 9:05 a.m. at 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. That is the address of Just Cooking BBQ and More. When firefighters...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
