Read full article on original website
Related
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was taken into custody on suspicion for firing off two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. The suspect has since been identified as Rene Alamillo, 27, according to WPD’s spokeswoman Michelle Pulido. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey...
Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family The post Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree appeared first on KION546.
yumadailynews.com
1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash
YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 16, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:34 a.m. Possession of drugs on El Camino Real. 10:18 a.m. Attempted murder and domestic violence on Cardona Cr. 4:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elm Av. Nov. 2. 9:03 a.m. Civil matter (neighbor dispute) on 12th St. 9:48 a.m. Mental Health...
Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
Man died in collision in Yuma County
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a collision of a vehicle involving agricultural equipment. The post Man died in collision in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Seaside Police gives plaque to investigator who helped solved Anne Pham cold case murder
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday afternoon, Seaside PD awarded a plaque to investigator Bill Clark who was part of the team that helped solved the 1982 cold case murder of 5-year-old Anne Pham. The ceremony was held at Seaside City Hall where Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges and Monterey Police Chief Dave Hober handed out The post Seaside Police gives plaque to investigator who helped solved Anne Pham cold case murder appeared first on KION546.
Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police commander Eddie Anderson confirmed with KION that he will be following Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a chief deputy. Anderson has been with Marina Police since 1997. He shared with KION that leaving Marina Police was one of the hardest decisions he has had to The post Marina PD Commander going to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister council approves penalties for misuse of public parking lots
Someone wrote "please do not enter" near the Briggs Building stairs and left a can and a bag full of things. Photo by Noe Magaña. The mostly empty parking garage in the Briggs Building has become a haven for homeless and skateboarders at times, according to police. Photo by John Chadwell.
SFGate
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
Two teens shot in Salinas, one dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department said two teens were found on the 1600 block of Seville Street near Northgate Park with gunshot wounds Monday night. Police responded at 7:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital but died of The post Two teens shot in Salinas, one dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
Paul Flores Files Motion to Delay Sentencing
SAN LUIS OBISPO — A hearing will be held next week to consider Paul Flores’ motion to continue his Dec. 9 sentencing to a later date. The Monterey County Superior Court announced on Monday, Nov. 21, that a hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m. in department 4.
benitolink.com
San Benito County sheriff’s deputy charged with felonies in domestic abuse case
Deputy Matthew O'Keefe is facing criminal and civil charges of domestic abuse, including false imprisonment. San Benito County Sheriff's photo. San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew O’Keefe appeared in two courtrooms Nov. 16 to face felony and civil charges for domestic violence. In the first, he was arraigned on two felony counts of false imprisonment and domestic violence. In the second, he appeared for the civil case, along with Savannah Gilliland, the alleged victim. A protective order will continue to be enforced. The civil case against him was filed Sept. 27. The felony case was filed Nov. 10.
Fire breaks out in Prunedale
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on Desmond Road in Prunedale. CAL FIRE said it received a call about a blown transformer, however the cause is still under investigation. When fire crews arrived on scene, downed powerlines were on the ground. Resources from CAL FIRE CZU and Monterey Regional Fire were also The post Fire breaks out in Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 23, 2022
KING CITY — Building Business Back program will host a luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in King City to provide information about the various resources available to business owners and entrepreneurs recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Residents can attend the event, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Cork & Plough, 200 Broadway St., to learn more about this program. RSVP by Nov. 28 at montereycountybusiness.com/workshops/.
Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a resident of Salinas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault of three children. Joaquin Zaragoza, 60, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being found guilty of four counts of forcible lewd act upon a The post Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Council approves big contracts for Freedom Blvd., planning work
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville City Council approved a trio of contracts for significant impending roadway and planning work on Nov. 15. The largest contract of the four is a $4.2 million agreement with Gilroy-based McKim Corporation for the long-awaited reconstruction of Freedom Boulevard between Alta Vista Avenue and Green Valley Road. That project will reconstruct more than 3,200 linear feet of roadway, as well as replace curb ramps and provide a new traffic signal at Sydney Avenue. It is expected to begin in early 2023, after the current underground sewer and water improvements are completed in the coming weeks.
Increased shark activity warning given after whale washes up on Seaside beach
SEASIDE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- As the days pass by, the dead fin whale is attracting locals, tourists and other unexpected guests. Kids and adults alike are gathering to see the animal up close, and for kids like Liam Ruskell and Asa, it’s something new. Read more: Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach “It was The post Increased shark activity warning given after whale washes up on Seaside beach appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Operation Gobble helps feed hundreds of families in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — California Water Service (Cal Water) is helping to brighten the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday for hundreds of Salinas Valley families. Through a program called Operation Gobble, Cal Water donated a total of $8,500 in gift certificates for the purchase of a turkey this year to local charities in its Salinas and King City service areas. Each family will receive an individual $20 certificate, which will be distributed through the charities.
Comments / 0