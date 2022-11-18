Deputy Matthew O'Keefe is facing criminal and civil charges of domestic abuse, including false imprisonment. San Benito County Sheriff's photo. San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew O’Keefe appeared in two courtrooms Nov. 16 to face felony and civil charges for domestic violence. In the first, he was arraigned on two felony counts of false imprisonment and domestic violence. In the second, he appeared for the civil case, along with Savannah Gilliland, the alleged victim. A protective order will continue to be enforced. The civil case against him was filed Sept. 27. The felony case was filed Nov. 10.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO