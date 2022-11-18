ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Sacramento landmarks appear on the city’s Monopoly game

By Jeremiah Martinez
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento-edition Monopoly game is officially on sale in stores and online.

When Sacramentans and others buy the game, they’ll notice various landmarks on the cover: Tower Bridge, the Ziggurat, the California State Capitol, a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail train, East Lawn Memorial Park and Faces Nightclub.

Those landmarks also appear alongside many others on the actual game board.

When players make their way through the property squares, they’ll pass by Sacramento landmarks such as the Golden 1 Center, Crocker Art Museum, Land Park, the American and Sacramento Rivers, and the city of Sacramento Water Tower, the latter appearing as “Visit Sacramento” on the board.

The game was produced by Top Trumps USA, one of Hasbro’s largest licensing companies, which has the rights to make different types of Monopoly games.

These Sacramento landmarks are on the city’s Starbucks mug

“I think we did a really great representation of trying to incorporate a little bit of everything from Sacramento,”  Tops Trumps USA Sales Executive Jennifer Tripsea told FOX40 News in a phone interview Thursday. “There’s only so many property squares and there are so many spaces we can put, so we did the best we could to make sure everything was represented.”

SacRT appears on the game board four different times as four different districts, and each time there’s a different picture of a light rail train or bus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8KVG_0jEzwm8b00
The official game board of the Monopoly Sacramento Edition game

Other landmarks representing Sacramento are the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, SMUD, the Railroad Museum, the downtown Sacramento skyline, the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, Discovery Park, Sutter’s Fort, the Hyatt Centric hotel in downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento, which is labeled as “Old Town.”

Sacramento eateries and bars also appear on the board. The places in this category that appear on the game board are Binochoyaki, Frank Fat’s, Nash & Proper, Goldfield Training Post and Old Ironsides.

West Sacramento officials agree to buy property of landmark restaurant

Top Trumps USA has other official Monopoly games based on California cities or areas, including Napa Valley, Manhattan Beach in Southern California and Palm Springs. The Napa Valley game was released in October, while the Palms Spring edition was released in March and Manhattan Beach game was released in 2021.

“With every city, it’s important for us to have community suggestions,” Tripsea said on choosing the cities’ landmarks. “We really turn to the people of each city to what they want to see on the board. A lot of it comes from suggestions. It also comes from research and learning about these cities and all the local landmarks that are just true and dear to people’s hearts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

