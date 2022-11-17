Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
Allied OMS promotes Brian Hamilton to chief development officer
Southlake, Texas-based Allied OMS recently promoted Brian Hamilton to chief development officer. Mr. Hamilton joined the oral surgery-focused management services organization in 2021 and was previously the company's senior vice president of partnerships. He is credited with facilitating 20 doctor partnerships, according to a Nov. 14 news release.
