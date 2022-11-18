Read full article on original website
Maria Simmons
4d ago
I'll always remember her by the disrespect shown to a serving president, ripping up his speech on national TV. Regardless as to whether you agree or disagree with the president, to me, she showed lack of class and respect. Perhaps I'm an old timer, but there are better ways of dealing with people we disagree with. Cannot preach unity when your actions are divisive
Reply(1)
14
mark smolen
6d ago
the country is giving a standing ovation and a sigh of relief....now get the hell out
Reply(5)
20
Griffin
6d ago
Apparently everyone was thrilled that she is out. Even her own side
Reply
21
