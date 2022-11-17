Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
‘Sad, heartbreaking and uncalled for’: East Central girls basketball team endures ‘racial situation’ at tournament in Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – On Friday afternoon at Marble Falls High School, Asia Prudhomme stepped to the line to shoot a free throw. The East Central senior leads her team in scoring this year by averaging roughly 19 points per game and recently celebrated surpassing 1,000 career points. The Hornets trailed the hometown Lady Mustangs 10-8 late in the first quarter. Shooting free throws under duress from an opposing crowd is nothing new for Prudhomme, but the noises she heard during these free throws were more disturbing.
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 18, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
Community reveals new home to Georgetown family after damage from 2021 freeze
After the winter freeze in 2021,Lilly and Bill Black's home was ruined. The Georgetown community came together to build them a fully functional house.
KWTX
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
30-Year-Old Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 14 near the Bell Tower exit between Killeen and Copperas Cove at about 4 a.m.
Pool’s Closed: Company In Belton, Texas Claimed To Leave Owners High And Dry
When people add onto their homes, there are many things that are considered. Some want to add a fence, some want to add a playground for the little ones. But one thing some consider adding? A pool. Let's face the facts, having a pool in the backyard during the summer...
fox44news.com
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
Williamson County animal shelter at ‘unsustainable’ capacity
The shelter said it accepted double digits of animals in six of the last seven days. The shelter is having "an extremely critical space crisis for their dogs," the shelter said in a release.
Crash kills one person in Lampasas County
Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
KWTX
Killeen Police Department event aims to fill openings amid nationwide recruiting crisis
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police departments across the country are struggling to recruit officers in staff. From generational differences to the public image of law enforcement to the danger of the profession, the International Association of Chiefs of Police reports 65% of U.S. agencies aren’t getting enough applicants to be police officers.
Central Texas Food Bank says Thanksgiving food needs up despite ongoing supply chain issues
The organization usually distributes 12,000-14,000 turkeys, but they are expecting to give out over 16,000 turkeys this holiday season.
66-Year-Old Died, 2 Others Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident Near Adamsville (Lampasas County, TX)
Official reports indicate that a severe two-vehicle crash took place just south of Adamsville. This fatal crash claimed 1 life and injured 2 others on Saturday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the two vehicles involved collided on a stretch of U.S. Highway 281 in Lampasas County sometime after 3:30 p.m.
Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway
Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
Woman dies in Saturday evening Lampasas crash
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment on another crash. A woman lost her life after crashing into another car in a deadly crash Saturday, according to Texas DPS Troopers. Around 3:46 p.m., Stephanie Diane Clements, 68, was driving a 2017 Mercedes...
dailytrib.com
Ex-Burnet officer faces retrial in 2019 death
Former Burnet Police Officer Russell Butler will be arraigned Thursday, Dec. 15, on a manslaughter charge in the 2019 shooting death of Brandon Michael Jacque. He was indicted by a grand jury for a second time on Oct. 4 after a hung jury decision on the charge in August. The...
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County Constable asks people to stop illegally dumping
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Officials with Precinct 4 of the Williamson County Constable's Office say illegal dumping is a problem, and it needs to stop. "It's a constant struggle on the east side of the county," Lt. Mike Pendley with the Williamson County Constable's Office said. He says they get...
Comments / 0