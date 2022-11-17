ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lometa, TX

KSAT 12

‘Sad, heartbreaking and uncalled for’: East Central girls basketball team endures ‘racial situation’ at tournament in Marble Falls

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday afternoon at Marble Falls High School, Asia Prudhomme stepped to the line to shoot a free throw. The East Central senior leads her team in scoring this year by averaging roughly 19 points per game and recently celebrated surpassing 1,000 career points. The Hornets trailed the hometown Lady Mustangs 10-8 late in the first quarter. Shooting free throws under duress from an opposing crowd is nothing new for Prudhomme, but the noises she heard during these free throws were more disturbing.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crash kills one person in Lampasas County

Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
US105

Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway

Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Woman dies in Saturday evening Lampasas crash

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment on another crash. A woman lost her life after crashing into another car in a deadly crash Saturday, according to Texas DPS Troopers. Around 3:46 p.m., Stephanie Diane Clements, 68, was driving a 2017 Mercedes...
LAMPASAS, TX
dailytrib.com

Ex-Burnet officer faces retrial in 2019 death

Former Burnet Police Officer Russell Butler will be arraigned Thursday, Dec. 15, on a manslaughter charge in the 2019 shooting death of Brandon Michael Jacque. He was indicted by a grand jury for a second time on Oct. 4 after a hung jury decision on the charge in August. The...
BURNET, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
US105

Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom

Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KILLEEN, TX

