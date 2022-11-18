ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Wasco couple indicted in nearly $1M credit card scheme: DOJ

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNSLU_0jEzvzKb00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple from Wasco was arrested Thursday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud, access device fraud and identity theft in connection with a credit card fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice.

Between February of 2016 and August of 2022 Miguel Leyva, 35, and Karina Gutierrez, 32, both of Wasco allegedly stole personally identifiable information of individuals, according to court documents.

Some of the personally identifiable information was allegedly obtained from the healthcare providers where Gutierrez worked, according to department officials.

Leyva and Gutierrez then allegedly used the identifiable information to obtain fraudulent credit cards in those identities of the individuals, according to officials. The couple used checks that had been stolen from trucking companies and more to access their bank accounts.

In total, the couple’s scheme caused an actual loss of over $825,000 to banks, according to the Department of Justice. Leyva and Gutierrez spent the proceeds on automobile accessories, gardening equipment, concert tickets, designer clothing and more.

Most of the time they sold the merchandise on social media sites for cash, according to department officials.

If both are convicted they face a $1 million fine for each of the conspiracy and bank fraud charges, a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the access device fraud charges according to DOJ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Judge denies motion to dismiss robbery allegation in corrections counselor slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss an attempted robbery charge and special circumstance allegation filed in the shooting death of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor killed while charging his electric vehicle. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe argued the robbery allegation against Robert Pernell […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

12 arrested in ‘Operation Dark Nodes’ indicted on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Central Valley residents arrested earlier this month in the culmination of an 18-month-investigation called “Operation Dark Nodes.” More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of heroin, 112 pounds of marijuana, 13 guns and $60,000 in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in girlfriend’s stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he stabbed his girlfriend in the neck multiple times during an argument over money was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder, according to court records. Cody Joyave, 24, faces a life term in prison at his Jan. 26 sentencing. He remains held without […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested for illegal gun possession following pursuit: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department said officers arrested a man Saturday for illegal possession of a firearm following a brief pursuit. Officials said officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street on Nov. 19 at around 7:50 p.m. According to police, the driver did […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man accused of running over woman in park pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Monday to two felonies filed in connection with running over a woman in Jefferson Park, killing her. Hector Robles, 21, pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the death of Ann Frances Gaitan, 57. He’s held on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Porterville man gets life in prison for child molestation

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. According to officials, 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez was sentenced on November 15, 2022, to 40 years-to-life in prison. Gonzalez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Guns, ammunition, suspected meth seized in search: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on Sunday and found multiple firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies served a search warrant related to a firearms investigation at the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue in Oildale, according to the sheriff’s office. During […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy