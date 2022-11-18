ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

St. Landry AG Arena undergoing renovation

By Zane Hogue
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kq6Ya_0jEzvrGn00

OPELOUSAS, la. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, the St. Landry Ag Arena is currently undergoing a large renovation, helping both the community and the economy.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard told News 10, “It’s a great venue and a great place for people to go do rodeos and roping and everything else but it was missing a part, we needed to add on to it and add space to it to make it more accessible to people.”

Funeral services announced for late Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix

Adding new horse stalls and wash racks, the 60-foot addition to the arena also creates an environment for outdoor and entertainment activities such as the return of the rodeo.

“Our main focus is on the rodeos, we’re trying to bring back the rodeo into our parish. And then it’s also going to give us more of an entertainment side so we can have a rodeo going on and have a permanent bandstand on the west side. We’re encouraging people to come and do more of the trail rides, we’re encouraging people to do more outdoor activities and we’re giving them the place to do it,” Bellard said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Bellard also told News 10 that the renovation is not only an investment for the community but also for the parish by inviting new events to help build the economy.

“There’s the old saying if you build it they will come and I think that with this addition that we’re building on to it’s an investment for the parish and it’s an investment for the community. It’s a universal use facility it can be used for a lot of different things. Our main focus is on the rodeo scene but of course, when you have that kind of venue it attracts other events and we’re here for that also,” Bellard said.

Bellard said that the renovation is expected to be complete in February.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

APD investigating shooting at 12th and Magnolia Streets

Alexandria Police are investigating after two men were reportedly arguing outside of Sneaker House on North Mall Drive in Alexandria and allegedly began shooting at each other. |. For the third straight year, Oliver Jr. has found a way to put meals on the table for the people of Marksville.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 8 Counts of Illegal Explosive-Related Charges

Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 8 Counts of Illegal Explosive-Related Charges. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was convicted of 8 counts of illegal explosive-related charges. The jury found Aikens guilty of 3 counts of Making a Destructive Device, 3 counts of Possession of a Destructive Device in violation of the NFA, 1 count of Use of an Explosive to Commit a Federal Felony, and 1 count of Conveying Malicious False Information and will be sentenced by Senior District Judge Dee D. Drell on March 3, 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

ASAP (Waitr) and local restaurants launch holiday food drive in Alexandria

With soaring food prices pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season, the popular delivery service ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, is asking for your help. ASAP has announced it is teaming with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Marshal’s Office and City Marshal Jerome Hopewell have settled a federal civil lawsuit filed by a former deputy city marshal. On May 4, 2021, Patricia ‘Kay’ Whatley filed a federal civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, its insurance company, City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, Chief Deputy Steve Boeta, and deputies Harry Robertson and Chris Pruitt.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy