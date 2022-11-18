Read full article on original website
MJ Hughes
6d ago
he was protecting his what should he done just let him take it bull crap that carjacker put himself in that situation he got wat he got maybe it will slow down crime if these punks no that it may be there last and I have no faith in our judicial system much like our government it's a joke
Reply(14)
136
Lisa Kiser Thomas
5d ago
I don’t see what he did wrong ?? Do we not have the right to protect our property?? Maybe if this happened more the dirt bag thieves might think twice !
Reply(3)
103
Michael Smyth
6d ago
Tell the cops gun violence isn't the reason then! The fact this is even an issue when your car is being stolen is what's wrong with this BS system!!
Reply
74
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Hindu Voice in an Interfaith Communities - IndianapolisJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Man charged in Fishers road rage shooting now connected to Noblesville road rage case
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — For the second day in a row, investigators in Hamilton County have connected an Anderson man to a road rage shooting. Trevor Dahl, 24, was charged on Tuesday for attempted murder after being accused of shooting a man on Nov. 17 following a confrontation while driving.
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The individual […]
Indy family asks public to help catch driver who hit 8-year-old and fled
INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis family on the city’s near southeast side is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit their 8-year-old son and then fled the scene. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Report, the hit-and-run occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, a […]
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 people shot on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say two people have been shot on the city’s north side. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Park Avenue. That’s near a Kroger grocery store. When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they say they found two people...
WISH-TV
Anderson police search for woman they think shot man during fight
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman they believe shot a man in Anderson early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley with gunshot wounds. Dees was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police say.
WISH-TV
Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal stabbing
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Delaware County prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder after fatally stabbing someone in April. According to a release, Chase Adams fatally stabbed a person in the back three times with an 11 inch knife. Prosecutors say the person died due to massive bleeding from their spleen. After the stabbing, Adams washed the blood off the knife and hid it from police. Adams told investigators he was defending himself.
korncountry.com
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
WISH-TV
Anderson police: Woman arrested after shooting man during fight
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a woman for shooting a man in Anderson early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley with gunshot wounds. Dees was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police say.
WISH-TV
Docs: Noblesville man shot driver, said ‘that is what happens when you brake check people’
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man has been arrested and charged after shooting a driver on his way to Meijer, court documents say. Trevor Dahl, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of intimidation, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of pointing a firearm.
Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a high school student, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem Muttler, 16. He died at the […]
IMPD Officer on administrative duty after alleged DUI incident in Ohio
An IMPD Sergeant is on administrative duty after an alleged incident of driving under the influence in Ohio last week.
WISH-TV
Docs: Murder suspect left phone behind at scene; screen lock was picture of him
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found shot in his car last month on the city’s northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. Tiyuan Johnson, 18, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of Kevan Akbar, 27.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being shot early Monday morning on the city’s north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man in a grassy area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died that same day.
Neighbors react to 16-year-old killed in Friday shooting
Numbers show that more teens have been killed by gun violence this year than all last year. This year numbers show that 14 teens have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Woman dies in Columbus after train hits SUV
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old woman died in Columbus after her vehicle was hit by a train. This is the second train fatality in two days in Bartholomew County. Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company reported the crash just after 5 p.m. Monday. When investigators arrived, they found Iris Castellano dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
6 years after fatal Flora arson, no arrest; mom pursues justice in court
FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — Gaylin Rose survived the Nov. 21, 2016, arson that killed her four young daughters in Flora. The girls — Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Konnie Welch, 5 — died in the house fire. Rose, their mother, and two police officers were also injured in the fire.
WISH-TV
‘Law and Crime Daily’ host: Sealed documents in Delphi murders case is ‘rare’ situation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The host of a law and crime TV show tells News 8 how rare it is for the documents charging someone with a crime to remain sealed. Brian Burkmire is criminal defense attorney in the New York Public Defenders’ Office and host of “Law and Crime Daily,” which airs on WISH-TV at 11:30 p.m. weeknights after News 8 at 11 p.m. News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez interviewed Burkmire on Wednesday afternoon.
Why the Delphi murders court records are sealed; suspect Richard Allen requests bail
An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man's arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released.
Comments / 245