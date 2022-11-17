ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Gradual warming trend begins tomorrow

Rain tapers this afternoon. The next chance for rain comes Thanksgiving morning and could last into the afternoon, depending on which model is correct. The air warms gradually after today. -- Rich Segal
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump

AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist. “We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Moss Rose Center to open as warming center

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center on Friday night for those in need. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center at 8 p.m. Friday, located at 1103 E Avenue E,...
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Pactiv Evergreen Hosts Career Fair In Temple

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Temple is hosting a career fair for Pactiv Evergreen. It’s a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. Hired packers have a starting rate at $16 per hour and in-feed operators start at $17. The positions are for 12 […]
TEMPLE, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
CANUTILLO, TX
LoneStar 92

Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom

Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Downsville VFD chief needs public’s help to fight stomach cancer

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, which has spread into surrounding tissue. The department says he is being super strong and is doing his best with what he has. Chief Tolivar has had to quit working to continue his treatments – some of these are in Dallas.
WACO, TX

