beckersdental.com
Why 1 CEO is trying to 'democratize private equity' in dental
Dan Hosler, founder and CEO of Allied OMS, spoke with Becker's on Nov. 17 to discuss how he plans to "democratize private equity" in dental. Allied OMS is a dentist-owned, dentist-led and dentist-controlled private equity firm. Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and brevity. Question: What role...
beckersdental.com
7 dental tech updates
From an FDA clearance to a new implant tool, here are seven dental technology updates dental leaders should know that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 31:. 1. Dental robotics company Neocis received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of its dental implant robot for bone reduction. 2. Biolase reached...
beckersdental.com
The 'trifecta' driving dental evolution: Q&A with Dr. Lorin Berland
A combination of digital technology, the aging population and an increased demand for cosmetics is encouraging changes in patient care, according to one dentist leader. Lorin Berland, DDS, is the founder and CEO of Dr. B Dental Solutions, which manufactures care products for dental appliances. He recently spoke with Becker's about trends in dentistry and how the industry is evolving.
