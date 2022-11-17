Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
Annie E Grove obituary 1926~2022
Annie E Grove, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Menno Haven’s Brookview Health care Center Chambersburg, PA, surrounded by her loving family. Born Sunday, April 25, 1926 in Shippensburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ezra and Carrie Hock Bert. She was a 1945 graduate of...
Kristi Leigh Plank obituary 1972~2022
Kristi Leigh Plank, 49, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in her home. Born December 9, 1972, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Sandra L. (Shriver) Plank. After High School, Kristi attended Hagerstown Community College. She worked in customer service...
Beverly McClure obituary 1959~2022
Beverly McClure, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home. Born May 22, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Betty J. Helman McClure and the late Thomas R. McClure. Beverly was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. She was employed as distribution manager with...
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman 1953~2022
Andreas L “Andy” Alleman, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Chambersburg. Born Saturday, May 9, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Lester I. and Christina Ploum Alleman. Andy was a 1972 graduate of...
John Clifford Widder obituary 1948~2022
John Clifford Widder, age 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Chambersburg, PA on October 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Vernon C. and Cornelia Hoffeditz Widder. John was a graduate of Hagerstown Junior College with a...
Rhonda Rene Hoffman obituary 1967~2022
Rhonda Rene Hoffman, age 55, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Rhonda was born on October 28, 1967, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Harold Gordon “Dope” Sipes and Judy Ann Frain Sipes of Hustontown, PA.
Larry L Provard obituary 1936~2022
Mr. Larry L Provard, 86, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born July 24, 1936 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wrennis and Anna (Heffner) Provard. Larry graduated from Waynesboro Senior High School and later attended Lebanon Valley...
Olde Tyme Christmas at Renfew
It’s an Olde Tyme Christmas this year during two special events at Waynesboro’s Renfrew!. Rediscover the simple joys of Christmas past at Renfrew Museum and Park this holiday season! Kick off the holiday season at Renfrew with a special presentation on how the celebration of Christmas evolved in Early America!
Darwyn E Stine obituary 1936~2022
Darwyn E Stine, 86, Needmore, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home. He was born February 17, 1936, in Greencastle, to Samuel Stine and Helen Goetz. He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, VFW and NRA.
Debra J “Debbie” Helman 1953~2022
Debra J “Debbie” Helman, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Lester G. and Janet M. (Wilson) Helman. Debbie was a...
Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022
Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
December Calendar of Events: Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library
Do you find yourself thinking that there is nothing to do? Are you bored with your daily routine? Do you want to learn something new? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it is time to check out your local library to see what they are offering to the community. Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library located in Waynesboro, PA, has a full calendar of adult programs scheduled for December. Why not plan to check one or more of these programs out.
Robert M Miller Sr. obituary 1967~2022
Robert M Miller Sr., 55, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday morning at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 8, 1967 in Mechanicsburg, he was a son of the late Roy H, Miller, Sr. and Mary Jane Lauver Miller. Robert was employed as a mechanic at Knouse Foods in Chambersburg for...
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris 1938~2022
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Len was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late William Harris Sr. and Katherine Stewart Rease. Len...
Festival of Trees at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is spreading holiday cheer with the 2022 Festival of Trees, through December 2. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or wreath as well as participate in the silent auction. All proceeds of voting and the auction will benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 26th year of service. New in 2022 is Sharing the Heart of the Holiday, a way to help Franklin County families that need a little help this holiday season.
Michael Richard Wallace obituary 1943~2022
Michael Richard Wallace, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Born September 10, 1943, in York, PA, he was the son of Clayton and Florine Wallace. Michael was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg as a Computer Science Specialist until his...
Women’s Swimming continues weekend at F&M
The Shippensburg University women’s swimming team continued its three-day weekend at Franklin & Marshall on Saturday and sits in seventh place in the team standings through two days of competition at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. A number of Raiders delivered solid performances, but the highlight was a victory in...
Fire Which Damaged Home In Williamsport Ruled Accidental
House on Hickory School Rd. in Williamsport (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Williamsport, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Williamsport Thursday morning. Just before 8:30 AM, fire fighters responded to 11020 Hickory School Road for a house fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing...
