Eight trapped on balcony
Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire
LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
8 people rescued from balcony of burning apartment building in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out by a neighbor reporting fire coming from the back of an apartment building Sunday. Crews responded to 1015 S. 1st St. at 10:46 p.m. While on the way to the scene, firefighters learned that multiple residents were trapped on...
State Police: I-55 open again after crash
Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
Warming Centers Available, But Few Overnight Options Offered
With very cold temperatures and gusty winds in the forecast for this weekend, the city of Springfield has put together a list of warming center locations to help people get out of the cold. But there are very few options for assistance in the evening and overnight hours. The list...
Old State Capitol flagpole to be removed by helicopter
SPRINGFIELD – As part of the multi-million dollar renovation of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, the building will be closed for about an hour Monday to accommodate the removal of the flagpole by a helicopter. The flagpole is being replaced as part of an ongoing $2.5 million renovation that includes exterior repairs to the historic building and restoration of the dome support structure. A new flagpole will be installed at a later date.
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/21/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses still circulating in many areas of the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging folks throughout the state to take precautions and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday safely without spreading the virus to family and friends. In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted for not only COVID-19, but also for the flu, the IDPH encourages the public to get tested before attending holiday gatherings and to stay at home if they are sick or not feeling well.
Soldier from Springfield surprising his family by coming home early for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Staff Sargent Collin Brennan surprised his wife and three daughters after being deployed for almost a year. Julie Brennan and her three daughter just finished watching a movie at the theater when they got the surprise of a lifetime. Brennan has been taking care of their...
8 SFD vehicles respond to garage fire
A late-night fire last Friday on South State Street brought out 8 fire vehicles to extinguish the flames. When firefighters arrived around 11:30 they found the attached garage on fire. Firefighters checked the home for occupants and found it empty. They then had to force entry to the front and...
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
Macon jail no longer accepting physical mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Jail will be changing how inmates can receive personal mail at the jail starting December 1. The changes are being made to protect the inmates and officers from being exposed to dangerous chemicals and drugs. The jail claims that there have been attempts to send these kinds of materials through the mail in the past.
Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
City Expands Municipal Building Footprint with Purchase of Former Neff-Colvin Building
The Jacksonville City Council approved a resolution last night to purchase the property adjacent to the municipal building located at 321 North Sandy Street. Once the home of a plumbing business, the building has most recently been used as a private office and storage space. Mayor Andy Ezard says the building, which is bordered by city-owned property, just made sense to acquire when it became available.
2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced
November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
McLean County’s Midwest Food Bank ready to serve thousands for Thanksgiving
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Despite food shortages and needing a refrigerated trailer, Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal is still ready to feed thousands of families. Saturday is the biggest day of the year for the food bank. Just a month ago, the food bank was in need of refrigerated...
Springfield City Council Approves Craft Grow Cannabis Operation
Cannabis continues to be a growth industry in Springfield. Aldermen this week approved zoning variances to allow a craft-grow operation on Lumber Lane, at the far eastern edge of Springfield. When it opens in the summer of 2023, it will grow marijuana in a secure indoor setting, and will process it on-site and then transport it for sale.
Sangamon County Returns To Low Level Of COVID Transmission
Sangamon County has returned to a “low” level of community transmission for COVID-19. The county is still averaging around 50 new confirmed cases per day, but local hospitalizations for the virus are falling… from 25 earlier in the week down to 16 by Friday. There has been...
