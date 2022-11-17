(SPRINGFIELD) With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses still circulating in many areas of the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging folks throughout the state to take precautions and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday safely without spreading the virus to family and friends. In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted for not only COVID-19, but also for the flu, the IDPH encourages the public to get tested before attending holiday gatherings and to stay at home if they are sick or not feeling well.

