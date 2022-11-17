Luzerne County Council appoints Brian Swetz as acting county manager; Robertson's last day is Friday

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Manager search committee, Rescue Plan options on county council agenda
Luzerne County Council on Tuesday will discuss the formation of a citizen search committee to find qualified candidates to be the county’s next full-time manager. Council will also discuss a proposal to allot a portion of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, which would funnel the money to county residents in need.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Luzerne County election board to start review of write-in votes Monday
The Luzerne County Board of Elections will begin its review of write-in votes from the Nov. 8 election on Monday, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said. The board has about 1,700 write-in votes to review, as well as about 300 ballots that included over-votes, in which a voter selected more than one candidate, Williams said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
City council receives interest from five residents hoping to fill Donahue vacancy
Scranton City Council received letters of interest from five residents seeking to serve the remainder of outgoing council President Kyle Donahue's term. Donahue, who won election earlier this month to serve as state representative for the 113th House District, will resign effective Nov. 30. Council recently advertised the upcoming vacancy and solicited letters from residents interested in filling the seat.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Administrators in Hazleton pitch revised LERTA tax exemption criteria
With several industrial development projects underway and more on the horizon, administrators in Hazleton will ask city council this week to consider restructuring exemption criteria for developers who seek tax breaks under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program. Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat drafted a proposed amendment to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
J. Oliver ‘Ollie’ Richards Jr.
J. Oliver “Ollie” Richards Jr., 85, of Clarks Summit, passed away Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His beloved wife, Nancy, was by his side. The couple had been married 41 years. Ollie was born in Scranton on Sept. 24, 1936, to the late J. Oliver...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Schuylkill Ballet ready to return "The Nutcracker" to stage
Schuylkill Ballet Theatre is once again bringing the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” to the stage this year. “This is our 43rd anniversary,” said Sara Schimpf, assistant director and choregrapher. The show is based on the story “The Nutcracker and the King of Mice” by E.T.A. Hoffman. It’s...
Comments / 0