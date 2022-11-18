ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Portions of 12th Avenue closed following serious crash near Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Portions of 12th Avenue in Tucson are closed due to a single-vehicle crash. The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of 12th, from Valencia to Santa Paula, will be closed for “an extended period of time.:. The TPD said the driver of...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Missing father and son found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
TUCSON, AZ
pctonline.com

Truly Nolen Community Car Show Returns

TUCSON, Ariz. - After skipping 2020 and 2021 due to health and safety protocols, Truly Nolen proceeded with its 4th annual Community Car Show on Nov. 12, at their Corporate Leadership and Training Center (432 S. Williams Blvd., Tucson, Ariz.) and a record crowd of more than 1,000 people attended.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Saturday night involving three cars on Interstate-10 westbound at Twin Peaks. Northwest Fire told KOLD News 13 those involved refused medical transport. Traffic was delayed for...
MARANA, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers

After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
TUCSON, AZ
xdaysiny.com

Top 10 Things To Do In & Around Tucson

Arizona’s second-largest city offers a lot more than college parties and makes for a great long weekend excursion or a stop on a long desert road trip. With a unique national park at its doorstep, a great selection of museums, and day trip opportunities in the direction of the Mexican border, here’s a roundup of the top things to do in and around Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hit-and-run injures man on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side on Monday, Nov. 21. According to officers, the collision took place at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue. The vehicle involved reportedly left the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police: Man broke 78-year-old woman’s arm during robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for a man who seriously injured a 78-year-old woman while he was robbing her on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to officers, the robbery took place at the Walmart located at 9260 South Houghton. The suspect reportedly threw the woman to the ground, breaking her arm, before stealing her purse.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert had been issued for a Pima County father and son who went missing late last week. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

