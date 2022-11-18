Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Portions of 12th Avenue closed following serious crash near Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Portions of 12th Avenue in Tucson are closed due to a single-vehicle crash. The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of 12th, from Valencia to Santa Paula, will be closed for “an extended period of time.:. The TPD said the driver of...
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley police officer on motorcycle invovled in crash on Oracle Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police officer was involved in an accident on Oracle Road Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Oro Valley Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The OVPD has not been able to confirm if the...
Missing father and son found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue. According to the officials, a man was struck by a vehicle while he was at the intersection.
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
pctonline.com
Truly Nolen Community Car Show Returns
TUCSON, Ariz. - After skipping 2020 and 2021 due to health and safety protocols, Truly Nolen proceeded with its 4th annual Community Car Show on Nov. 12, at their Corporate Leadership and Training Center (432 S. Williams Blvd., Tucson, Ariz.) and a record crowd of more than 1,000 people attended.
KOLD-TV
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Saturday night involving three cars on Interstate-10 westbound at Twin Peaks. Northwest Fire told KOLD News 13 those involved refused medical transport. Traffic was delayed for...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers
After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
PCSD: Pinal County murder suspect on the loose
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of killing a woman. According to PCSO, Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from a house on foot by Padilla Road near Stanfield, Ariz.
xdaysiny.com
Top 10 Things To Do In & Around Tucson
Arizona’s second-largest city offers a lot more than college parties and makes for a great long weekend excursion or a stop on a long desert road trip. With a unique national park at its doorstep, a great selection of museums, and day trip opportunities in the direction of the Mexican border, here’s a roundup of the top things to do in and around Tucson.
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
Candelight vigil in Tucson to mourn Club Q victims Tuesday, Nov. 22
Tucsonans are mourning the five victims killed in the deadly shooting at Club Q. A candlelight vigil is planned for Nov. 22 at Bumstead's at 9:30 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Bodies of missing Pima County father, son found just miles from where they went missing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County father and son were found dead Tuesday, Nov. 22, less than 10 miles from where they went missing. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were found near the intersection of Houghton and Old Spanish Trail.
KOLD-TV
LGBTQ+ community holds candlelight vigil in Tucson, mourning lives lost in Colorado Springs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lady Haha Comedy held a Candlelight Vigil at Bumsteds Restaurant & Bar Tuesday, Nov. 22 to mourn the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Dozens in attendance said they’re overwhelmed by emotion. They say they wanted a safe place to...
KOLD-TV
Hit-and-run injures man on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side on Monday, Nov. 21. According to officers, the collision took place at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue. The vehicle involved reportedly left the scene.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police: Man broke 78-year-old woman’s arm during robbery
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for a man who seriously injured a 78-year-old woman while he was robbing her on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to officers, the robbery took place at the Walmart located at 9260 South Houghton. The suspect reportedly threw the woman to the ground, breaking her arm, before stealing her purse.
KOLD-TV
Tucson LGBTQ+ community overwhelmed with emotion after deadly shootings in Colorado Springs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The LGBTQ+ Community in Tucson is speaking out following the deadly shootings at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others. Aldrich is facing five...
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert had been issued for a Pima County father and son who went missing late last week. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18.
