AdWeek
Azerion Acquires International Digital Ad Business Hybrid Theory
Digital entertainment and media advertising platform Azerion continues its merger and acquisitions activity with the purchase of programmatic agency and trading desk Hybrid Theory, expanding its footprint across the U.S. and broader APAC market. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Hybrid Theory, run by chief executive...
AdWeek
NBCUniversal Pushes Forward with Peacock-Focused Digital Ad Efforts
NBCUniversal is advancing its Peacock-focused digital video advertising initiatives. Although the streamer is smaller than many of its competitors, executives at NBCUniversal have highlighted efforts to increase the platform’s ad value through various initiatives, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A strategy to introduce a self-serve advertising platform is one...
France 24
Multinationals opening new gas sites, despite climate change warnings
Although scientists keep insisting that the planet needs to move away from its dependence on oil, gas and coal to effectively combat climate change, hydrocarbon development projects continue to emerge. Several countries, cities and NGOs are calling for a non-proliferation treaty on fossil fuels. Within the next few years, multinational...
AdWeek
As Big Tech Tightens Its Ad Spend, Axel Springer Titles Feel the Impact
As the technology industry sheds headcount and trims expenses in response to a worsening economic forecast, digital publishers reliant on Silicon Valley ad spend—namely this week, Protocol and Morning Brew—have found themselves caught in the contraction. In October, as part of these new austerity measures, 34% of technology...
AdWeek
Group Black's Travis Montaque Debuts a New Network to Shape a More Equitable Creator Economy
In 2021, Travis Montaque launched Group Black to address inequity in media. Now, with a new venture called Crater, the entrepreneur and Adweek’s Media Executive of the Year aims to make a similarly indelible mark on the fast-growing creator economy. Today, Montaque introduced a new network geared towards providing...
CNBC
Is Patagonia the end game for profits in a world of climate change?
Designing a business to donate all profits to charity is not new: Since 1982, Hollywood icon Paul Newman's Newman's Own brand has given 100% of profits to charity, now totaling half a billion dollars in contributions. The model created by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and his family to convert the...
The 10 people transforming emerging tech - including leaders from Google, Adobe, and Miro
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the emerging tech sector.
TechCrunch
You shouldn’t skim over gross dollar retention
For SaaS companies, net dollar retention is on investor radar more than ever. But it shouldn’t eclipse gross dollar retention: If you are not tracking both metrics, you could be fighting to add new customers into a leaky bucket. Let’s explore. — Anna. Gross dollar retention is...
Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
Gates Foundation pledges $7 billion for Africa as Ukraine war diverts donor cash
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Thursday it was committing $7 billion to Africa over the next four years, as Bill Gates warned that the Ukraine crisis was reducing the amount of aid flowing to the continent.
AdWeek
CTV Advertisers Are Foundering Using Linear TV Creative
Connected TV (CTV) promises a whole new way for advertisers to approach their campaign creative. So, why are so many brands still using the strategies and tactics they’ve been using for linear TV?. Based on an exclusive survey of more than 100 U.S. brand marketers conducted by Adweek Branded...
Summit to be extended to Saturday as talks remain gridlocked – as it happened
The European Union has backed a loss and damage fund, one of the key demands of developing countries at the climate talks
AdWeek
Klarna Is Here to Make Shopping Smoother and Smarter for Consumers
Klarna is best known for its ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ option that empowers consumers to make big-ticket purchases without having to cover the entire cost upfront. But that’s not all the global retail bank brings to the table as it evolves into a 360 shopping ecosystem and mecca for consumers and merchants alike. Klarna’s chief marketing officer David Sandstrom joined Adweek’s Lisa Lacy during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to discuss the future of shopping and payments.
Phys.org
There are eight years left to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but is it enough time?
In 2015, the United Nations identified 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by 2030. Since then, the SDGs have been woven into research programs, national and international policy, and election campaigns globally. But the clock is ticking—with just eight years to 2030, it is worth asking how we will get there.
CNBC
Why the U.S. trails China in phone manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
insideevs.com
Geely Showcases SEA-M Platform Used By Waymo's Zeekr Robotaxi
Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group has unveiled its SEA-M architecture that will be used by future driverless mobility products, starting with the Zeekr robotaxi for Waymo. Derived from Geely's original Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the SEA-M architecture supports a range of future mobility products including robotaxis, multi-purpose vehicles, and logistics vehicles.
UK Government Launches Consultation Period On Potential Reform And Merger Of Film & TV Tax Reliefs
The UK government has launched a consultation period asking industry leaders for comments on plans to reform and merge film, animation, high-end TV, and children’s TV tax relief measures into a single tax credit. The consultation period is set to run until February 9, 2023, with the reforms to be implemented in spring 2024. The government said the proposals aim to “simplify and modernise” the reliefs system and ensure they “boost growth in the audio-visual sectors whilst remaining fiscally sustainable.” However, the government said there will be no changes to the existing criteria that companies must meet to access tax relief. Right now,...
CNBC
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-cutting customers are coming to us in tough economy
"The silver lining in the current environment is that we're having more consolidation conversations —because suddenly, the number one priority in addition to being secure is: 'Can you help me do that without me increasing costs?'" he told Jim Cramer. Brewing macroeconomic uncertainty driven by persistent inflation, the Federal...
US News and World Report
U.S. Regulator Warns of Pump-And-Dump IPOs, Many From China
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) warned on Thursday it was seeing a number of small initial public offerings (IPOs), including many from China, which constituted pump-and-dump schemes that investors should stay away from. Most of these initial public offerings raise less than $25 million...
From Apollo to DZ Bank, funds snap up bargains in UK pension scramble
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Credit funds at Blackstone, Apollo, DZ Bank and Astra Asset Management picked up bargains from UK pension funds during their scramble for cash, and some say pension schemes are still offloading assets as pressures persist.
