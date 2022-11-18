Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army All-America Bowl
NORFOLK (WAVY) – One of the best high school football players in Hampton Roads received an All-American salute on Thursday.
With the Lake Taylor High School band playing and students cheering on, U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and an invite to the U.S. Army All-America Bowl in Frisco, Texas on Dec. 17.
"I don't believe that I'm here right now in the position that I am," said Britton, who holds the school record for career sacks.
