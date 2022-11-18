ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army All-America Bowl

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzJlN_0jEztjWd00

NORFOLK (WAVY) – One of the best high school football players in Hampton Roads received an All-American salute on Thursday.

With the Lake Taylor High School band playing and students cheering on, U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and an invite to the U.S. Army All-America Bowl in Frisco, Texas on Dec. 17.

“I don’t believe that I’m here right now in the position that I am,” said Britton, who holds the school record for career sacks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Newport News track star Madison Whyte commits to Southern Cal

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – With friends, family and teammates on hand, Madison Whyte announced her intention to continue her track and field career at the University of Southern California. Whyte, now a senior at Heritage High School, chose the Trojans’ program over the University of Florida, LSU, Texas, and Kentucky. “The coaches…really made me feel […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Hardee’s Player of the Week: Maury’s Mario Miller Jr.

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Mario Miller Jr. had to wait his turn for three years. A freshman on Maury High School’s 2019 state championship team, Miller Jr. played behind past starting quarterbacks E.J. Gibson and Saquan Miles. It’s now Miller’s time and Miller’s team, and the senior signal-caller is now three wins away from leading the […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mike Hollins released from hospital

The best time to travel during Thanksgiving season. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports. New connector opens near Merrimac, Pocahontas trails. DAV, RecruitMilitary to hold virtual all-veteran …. Portsmouth Human Society desperate for adoptions. Inflation impacting local foodbanks. 24-year-old dies crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk. Former Norfolk Police chief...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date

A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TWF7Vl. Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy