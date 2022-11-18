Rotary Club welcomes nationally recognized program ‘United Against Hate’

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse is joining a national movement to spread peace and equity.

The Rotary Club of La Crosse hosted a panel discussion Thursday about the ‘We Are Many – United Against Hate’ program.

Masood Akhtar founded the nonpartisan movement.

The Madison man’s work gained national attention and recognition from the Biden Administration.

Akhtar says hate, bigotry, and racism can manifest in many different ways.

In rural communities, there can be gaps in awareness.

“Particularly in rural areas, there’s a big division between the rural community and the urban community as well. If there is no problem in the community, we still have to put a plan in place and make sure it does not happen in the future,” said founder Masood Akhtar.

The panel discussion featured guest speakers including Holmen High School senior who leads the Diverse Cultural Alliance.

