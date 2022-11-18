ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Rotary Club welcomes nationally recognized program ‘United Against Hate’

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMAXH_0jEztgsS00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse is joining a national movement to spread peace and equity.

The Rotary Club of La Crosse hosted a panel discussion Thursday about the ‘We Are Many – United Against Hate’ program.

Masood Akhtar founded the nonpartisan movement.

The Madison man’s work gained national attention and recognition from the Biden Administration.

Akhtar says hate, bigotry, and racism can manifest in many different ways.

In rural communities, there can be gaps in awareness.

“Particularly in rural areas, there’s a big division between the rural community and the urban community as well. If there is no problem in the community, we still have to put a plan in place and make sure it does not happen in the future,” said founder Masood Akhtar.

The panel discussion featured guest speakers including Holmen High School senior who leads the Diverse Cultural Alliance.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse community gets ready for Thanksgiving Day meal

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A La Crosse Thanksgiving tradition returns to the La Crosse Center. The annual community dinner celebrates the caring individuals of the Coulee Region and the people who help make that meal possible. Last year’s volunteers served thousands of meals to Coulee Region families. According to organizers, it is a family effort that makes the dinner successful....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse host families for annual Thanksgiving feast

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Kids and their families gathered at both the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse on Tuesday night to celebrate Thanksgiving. The clubs had enough food to feed more than 100 people. The clubs paired up with the local non-profit Hope Restores for the feast. Along with the turkey and stuffing, families enjoyed collard...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Tomah Health Community Foundation donates to local FoodShare program

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County organization is making a generous donation to prevent hunger. The Tomah Health Community Foundation is donating three thousand dollars to Second Harvest FoodBank’s FoodShare program. The program helps Monroe County families by connecting them to FoodShare and providing people with warm meals. In the last year, the foundation has donated more than...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse hosts annual Turkey Trot

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Runners and walkers braved the winter weather for a Turkey Trot. UW-La Crosse held its annual Turkey Trot 5K. Event organizers said this event brings a big turnout from all over the region. “It means so much today that we’ve seen such a good crowd come out,” said UWL Rec Sport’s Coordinator of Marketing and Events...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen Health System has some Thanksgiving food prep tips

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – If you’re in charge of making the Thanksgiving meal this year, the experts at Gundersen Health System say food safety begins with preparation. They recommend trying to avoid storing raw meat next to other foods that don’t require cooking, like veggie and fruit trays, and when cooking meats, make sure they meet the proper internal temperature....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Valley View Mall showcases Ho-Chunk culture for Native American Heritage Month

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — November is Native American Heritage Month, and Valley View Mall joined the national celebration Thursday afternoon with a cultural display. The mall invited Native American artists to display native jewelry, clothes, and home decor for sale. Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation also performed traditional songs and dances. The mall’s general manager said it’s a great chance...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: La Crosse County Sheriff candidate concedes race after filing objection to recount

Republican Fritz Leinfelder -- who lost to Democrat John Siegel by just 175 votes -- filed the objection Monday morning, saying in part that more than 1000 voters' addresses did not meet legal requirements for La Crosse County residency. Leinfelder's objection argues that the nature of students' residency on college campuses are "transitory", and they do not meet the requirements to vote in the November 8 election.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Community Conversation: discussion focuses on people experiencing homelessness in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Helping the homeless was the focus of a monthly meeting on Wednesday. The La Crosse Interfaith Leaders Coalition invites the community to gather and discuss issues within the La Crosse community. The city’s Homeless Coordinator, Brian Sampson, held a presentation about what’s being done for people experiencing homelessness. He says he’s hoping meetings like these...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

From Kendall, Wisconsin to Poland with love

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- A Kendall, Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christmas better for children from Ukraine. News 8 Now first introduced you to Kale Kvistand earlier this year. The woodworker made 200 trucks for Ukrainian children forced to flee their homes because of the war. At a recent doctor’s appointment, Kvistand told his physician want he was...
KENDALL, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy