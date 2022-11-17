Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Season Recap: Football Keeps Moving Forward With Best Year Yet in Year Four
Wheeling, W. Va. – Five years ago, the foundation was laid for the Wheeling University Football program to begin. After years of trials and tribulations, including an exhibition season in 2018 and a full COVID year in 2020, the program has come out stronger than ever. 2022 was the best season yet for the program, as they set a new record for wins in a season, and were in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship conversation up until the final two weeks of the regular season.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Basketball falls in MEC opener
Wheeling, W.Va. - On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-3,0-1) and Notre Dame college kept the gym hot in a high scoring battle that saw the Cardinals fall 71-91. Wheeling saw three players hit double digits in points. In the first half, the Falcons got...
wucardinals.com
Women’s Basketball drops Last Second Heartbreaker Against Notre Dame College
South Euclid, OH. – The Mountain East Conference (MEC) season officially kicked off on Saturday as the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (2-1, 0-1) hit the road. They battled until the end, but ended up dropping a last second game to Notre Dame College 55-51. The Cardinals defense played strong throughout the night, but the Cardinals were outscored 16-12 in the final 10 minutes leading to the conference opening loss.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Cross Country Gets Regional Experience in NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships
Mansfield, PA. – Last season, the Wheeling University Men's Cross Country team was unable to compete at the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships due to low numbers. This season, they are laying the groundwork for the program moving forward with all of their racers getting their first Regional Championship experiences. The Cardinals had three finish in the top 150 of the event as they ran their first, and only 9.5 K of the year.
