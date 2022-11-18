Texas Tech regents OK millions in renovations, honor Corky Oglesby

The Texas Tech System Board of Regents paid tribute to late Tech athletics ambassador Corky Oglesby, naming a campus facility after him, and approved millions of dollars in building improvements for Texas Tech and the Tech Health Sciences Center Thursday during their regularly scheduled meeting

Vice Chancellor for Facilities and Planning Billy Breedlove laid out two new renovation projects for both institutions, which the board unanimously approved.

The regents allowed the $16.1 million renovation to the Science Building on the Texas Tech campus to be under the direct supervision of the institution's Operations Division.

The planned renovations to the building are to upgrade the HVAC System, exterior cosmetics repairs, replace the flooring, upgrade building accessibility as well as the fire alarm and sprinkler system.

Regent Ginger Kerrick Davis said the planned upgrades to classrooms and the machine shop in the Science Building are badly needed, adding they look the same as when she graduated from Tech in the early 1990s.

Another improvement was the honorific naming of the Department of Athletics' Track & Field Administrative Offices at the Sports Performance facility, which will be called the "Corky Oglesby Track & Field" as a tribute to Oglesby.

Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt said Oglesby was an assistant coach for Bob Bass and Gerald Meyers before becoming the head Track & Field Coach for 20 years and was long revered as an ambassador of Tech Athletics.

"His name was synonymous with Texas Tech Athletics for over 40 years," he said.

He was 81 when he died in 2017 following a battle with cancer.

Multiple donors have made gifts in Oglesby's name over the years, Hocutt said, and those gifts are dedicated to building the facility.

For the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center campus, Breedlove presented to the board plans for a 12,600 sq. ft. expansion of the Laboratory Animal Resources Center in the facility's basement.

The expansion would help meet the future needs of the institution's research community while elevating biomedical research. The cost of the project is estimated to be around $340,000.

Regents also approved the Todd Aaron Medical Sciences Building Addition and Renovation on the Midland College Campus for the HSC's School of Health Professions Physician Assistant program.

Lori Rice-Spearman, president of TTUHSC, said the institution is leasing out the current space from Midland College but the $2.5 million addition request to the already $30 million project budget is needed to increase the number of spots in the program from 72 students to 100 students.

Regent Cody Campbell commended the president and the institution's initiative to provide access to healthcare to the Midland community.

"They have a huge issue with healthcare," he said. "Our Health Sciences Center is in the best position of anybody to help them with that problem.

During the Student Government Association reports, Tech's SGA President Austin Phillips talked briefly about what he hopes will be a new tradition on the Tech Campus - the "Eyes on the Horizon" Commencement Walk.

Unwilling to divulge too much information about the new event, Philips did say it would kick off in May 2023 and be the night before the commencement ceremonies.

At the end of the meeting, elections for the new chairman and vice chairman of the board of regents took place where Regent Mark Griffin was elected as the new chairman, succeeding Regent Michael Lewis, and Regent Ginger Kerrick as vice chairwoman.