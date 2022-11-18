ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Check your tickets: $50k winning Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis

By Phyllis Cha, Indianapolis Star
 6 days ago
Did you buy a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket? A $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66 at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 16, are: 28, 34, 51, 53 and 56 with the Powerball of 11. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Ticket holders should make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions, according to a news release from the Hoosier Lottery.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39, the release said.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 19, is an estimated $93 million.

